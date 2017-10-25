Driver: Giovanni Bromante

Car: Sandler Capital No. 81G Toyota Pro Late Model

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Race: Twin Pro Late Model 25s

Track: New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Track Description: .500-mile high-banked oval

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28

Race Length: 25 laps (x2)

TV Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: None

Last Race Recap: Giovanni raced with Anthony Campi Racing for the first time at New Smyrna Speedway in a 50-lap contest which saw him start from the front row. As soon as the field exiting the first set of corners, the teenage phenom shot out to the lead and battled for the top spot the entire race until a late-race restart. After said restart, contact with another car caused enough damage to create a tire rub which sidelined Bromante for the remaining circuits after what was one of his best career performances in a late model.

Daily Double: Although Giovanni has raced back-to-back days in his karting and Legend car career, he’s never competed in two events during the same day in a full-size stock car like the one he will be racing for ACR this weekend. Thanks in part to weather postponements from earlier this year, New Smyrna Speedway added one of the makeup dates to this weekend’s races, meaning Bromante will open the night with a 25-lap contest and race a second time following the event’s intermission for a total of 50 laps of competition.

A Glimpse of the Old School: Giovanni’s family has been in the landscaping business on Long Island for years. Like most kids, he’s grown to learn the family business and take an interest in how it’s run. Perhaps a surprise to some, but maybe not to others, Giovanni has taken more to the technical side of the business than the other facets. Recently, he’s been spending time in the repair shop, learning to repair the mowers and machines it takes to complete the jobs the business is obligated to. Most motorsports legends started their racing careers in similar fashion, tinkering with small engines and machines in the family shop while they worked their way up the ranks. Given his gritty on-track style, Giovanni may be some of racing’s legendary personalities reincarnated.

Giovanni’s Thoughts: “I’m definitely excited about going back to New Smyrna this weekend. Last time, I felt like we had a near-perfect racecar. We raced hard and I hope to do the same thing this time, but get away from the pack so we can grab a win. That’s what the ACR group deserves. The shorter, twin races will likely bring out more aggression in me and other drivers, too, which could be a good or bad thing. We just want two clean 25-lap races. The goal is to preserve the car in the first race and try to save the car and some tires, too, so we have something left in the final 25 laps.”

The Skinny: For more information about Giovanni Bromante, visit his website at GiovanniBromante.com, or follow him on Facebook (@GiovanniBromante), Twitter (@GBromante77) and Instagram (@GiovanniBromante77).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group PR