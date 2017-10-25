Driver: Matt Mead

Car: Unsponsored No. 81 Pro Late Model

Sanction: NASCAR Whelen All-American Series

Race: Twin Pro Late Model 25s

Track: New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, Fla.

Track Description: .500-mile high-banked oval

Date/Time: Saturday, October 28

Race Length: 25 laps (x2)

TV Coverage: None

Radio Coverage: None

Last Race Recap: Matt continued his impressive streak of top five finishes at New Smyrna Speedway with a third place run three weeks ago in a 50-lap contest. After winning in the previous outing, Mead adapted to the changing track conditions to improve his position over the course of the event, making key moves on the final restart just laps from the finish.

Daily Double: Thanks to rainouts from prior weekends this season, New Smyrna Speedway was forced to reschedule a number of events including the additional race this weekend at the half-mile oval. To open the night, Mead and the pro late model field will compete for 25 laps before taking a break, tuning their cars during the downtime, and hitting the speedway again for 25 more laps to conclude their raceday. It’s the first time in Matt’s late model career he will run double features on the same day.

Heartfelt Performance: The Mead family received news this weekend that Matt’s father’s step-mother passed away from cancer. Always in touch with their family back in Pennsylvania, Matt will have extra motivation to take the No. 81 to victory lane on Saturday night in memory of his lost relative.

Matt’s Thoughts: “I’m really looking forward to having a second chance at things if they don’t go right in the first race, but I think we’ll have more of a chance to repeat a good run than anything. The cooler temperatures should mean some more grip is available, and it should be similar to track conditions of the night when we got our first win, so I sure hope it’s like that this weekend.”

The Skinny: For more information and the latest updates about Matt, find him on social media such as Facebook (@MeadRacingTeam), Twitter (@mead_24) and Instagram (@mattmead24).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group PR