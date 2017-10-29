219 Competitors Enter Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend At Georgetown Speedway; Ryan Godown, Ricky Elliott and Duane Howard Lead Winners; Ryan Watt STSS South Champion

GEORGETOWN, DE – Two full days of racing brought more than 200 competitors to Georgetown Speedway for Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend on Friday and Saturday.

Ryan Godown (Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP Modified), Ricky Elliott (Super Late Model) and Duane Howard (Small-Block Modified) headlined the winners during the season finale event at the Sussex County facility.

Ryan Watt, meanwhile, secured the STSS Velocita South Region championship for the second time in his career. Watt will receive $10,000 for the crown.

A total of 219 unique entries were filed by competitors over the two-day event.

Ringoes, N.J.’s Godown dominated the eighth and final STSS South Region event of the season in the Steve Searock-backed No. 26. The ‘Ringoes Rocket’ earned $6,000 for his efforts: $5,000 from the posted purse and $1,000 from Chesapeake Paving and Holly Hill Farms as the Modified driver with the best combined finish from Friday and Saturday.

“I don’t get to run this car very often with my other commitments, but I love it,” Godown said. “I brought the big-block down but this car felt so good I decided to run it both days.”

Godown started second in the 26-car field and overcame an early battle with Danny Johnson to take over a lead he wouldn’t relinquish in a rough-and-tumble 40-lap main. Johnson and Godown traded the lead before Godown established himself as the leader following a series of restarts on lap five.

As Godown led, all eyes were on Watt and his quest for the series championship.

Watt spent much of the race battling with Danny Johnson for second spot. Watt secured the runner-up position and chased Godown to the finish.

Watt’s effort secured the STSS crown for his Ron Roberts-owned team.

“I could hear on the radio how many cars were left on the lead lap and I knew we were in good shape,” offered Watt, who needed to finish 12th or better to clinch the crown.

“This is a great series. To win the championship two out of three years with this competition is awesome.”

Jamie Mills of Milford, Del., advanced late in the race to finish third, followed by Duane Howard of Oley, Pa., up from fourth in Norm Hansell’s No. 357, and Anthony Perrego of Montgomery, N.Y., aboard the Superior Remodeling No. 44.

*****

In a down-to-the-wire battle, Ricky Elliott of Seaford, Del., took home a $5,000 top prize in the 40-lap Super Late Model event Saturday. Elliott withstood a late charge from Austin Hubbard as the pair battled through slower traffic.

Elliott used the outside lane on an early restart to sweep past Mark Pettyjohn. For much of the race it appeared Elliott would cruise to victory unchallenged.

That changed dramatically in the final 10 laps.

First, Kyle Hardy closed to Elliott’s bumper. Then, Hubbard – who had pitted for a tire change and rebounded from a spin – burst into second. With three laps remaining Hubbard drove to Elliott’s inside in turn three. He pulled even with Elliott but was unable to complete the pass.

Hubbard chased Elliott to the line.

In Victory Lane, Elliott said he had reconsidered his previously announced plans of retirement and will be back behind the wheel of a Super Late Model in 2018.

Hubbard settled for second, followed by Virginia invader Hardy, Jamie Lathroum and early leader Pettyjohn.

*****

Mike Wharton earned a $1,000 payday in the RUSH Crate Late Model event. The 20-lap event. Austin Hubbard and Mark Pettyjohn had swapped the lead until tangling in turn two late in the race. Wharton slipped by and took the checkered, surviving a pair of late restarts. Billy Thompson, Sparky White, Charles Shawver and Kelly Putz completed the front five.

Great Barrington, Mass., driver Kyle Smith made the long tow to Delaware worthwhile with a win in the 20-lap debut of the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series at Georgetown. Austin Bishop, Eddie Wagner, Tim Tanner and Scott Frack trailed.

Joseph Tracy dominated the 12-lap Little Lincoln event over Landy Adams, who started last.

Jerry Hill went from third-to-first in the 12-lap Delaware Super Truck main when the leaders tangled exiting turn four on the final lap.

Jerry Barker emerged from a competitive 12-lap Delmarva Charger event to pick up the win.

*****

Duane Howard headlined Friday night’s event with a dramatic win in the 30-lap Small-Block Modified championship. Howard, of Oley, Pa., garnered the $3,000 payday for Norm Hansell’s No. 357 team, defeating First State driver Jamie Mills.

Howard started second and took the top spot at the outset. Mills, however, utilized the outside lane on a restart to put his Blue Hen Racing No. 30 into the top spot.

During a long stretch of green-flag racing during the event’s mid-portions, Howard ran down and passed Mills, completing a three-wide sweeping move into turn three on the 23rdlap.

Mills and an emerging Ryan Godown chased Howard to the line with Godown ultimately muscling by for second. Mills, Mike Gular and Ryan Watt completed the front five.

Jordn Justice worked by David Jenkins at the halfway mark and drove on to victory in the 20-lap L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman event, worth $1,000. The win was Justice’s second of the season at Georgetown. Stephen Kemery, Matt Stangle, David Jenkins and Tom Moore Jr. trailed.

Landy Adams earned an emotional 12-lap Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Car win driving for Mark Williams, who is sidelined due to health issues.

David Smith completed a last-lap pass of Robert Smith to win the 12-lap Delaware Super Truck event, while Joe Waters drove his Ford-powered car past Scott Calhoun on the final circuit to top the Delmarva Charger 12-lap main.

*****

The Mid-Atlantic Championship concluded the 2017 racing season at Georgetown. The speedway will open its 2018 season in March with a pair of practice sessions followed by the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial.

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mailgeorgetownspeedway@gmail.com or by contacting the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

MID-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP RACE SUMMARY – GEORGETOWN SPEEDWAY OCTOBER 28, 2017

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP Velocita South Region Event No. 8 Big-Block/Small-Block Modified Feature Finish (40 laps): RYAN GODOWN, Ryan Watt, Jamie Mills, Duane Howard, Anthony Perrego, David Van Horn Jr., Scott Hitchens, Frank Cozze, H.J. Bunting III, Jimmy Horton, Michael White, Scott Van Gorder, Robert Dutton, Jordan Watson, Danny Johnson, Ron Roberts, Billy Pauch, Brandon Grosso, Jim Britt, Mike Gular, Howard O’Neal, Kevin Sockriter, Bob Sarkisian, Billy Pauch Jr., Clay Tatman, Joseph Watson.

STSS Velocita South Region Champion: Ryan Watt

Did Not Qualify: Dale Hawkins, Rick Laubach, Matt DeLorenzo, Craig Von Dohren, Jared Umbenhauer, T.J. Williams, Brian Hitz, Glenn Reed.

Super Late Model Feature Finish (40 laps): RICKY ELLIOTT, Austin Hubbard, Kyle Hardy, Jamie Lathroum, Mark Pettyjohn, Ross Robinson, Amanda Whaley, Nick Davis, Herb Tunis, Rob Schirmer, Dan Green, Rusty Schlenk, Danny Snyder, Reese Masiello, Bob Geiger, David Pettyjohn, Sparky White, Donald Lingo Jr., Zac Weller, Eddie Drury, Jeremy Miller.

Did Not Start: Chuck Schutz, Dylan Evans, Jason Miller.

MASS Sprint Series Feature Finish (20 laps): KYLE SMITH, Austin Bishop, Eddie Wagner, Tim Tanner, Scott Frack, Jeff Geiges, Rick Stief, Stef Carberry, Keith Anderson, John Webster, Ryan Stillwaggon, Erika Wagner, Tommy Carberry, Jon Haegele, Bryant Davis.

RUSH Crate Late Model Feature Finish (20 laps): MIKE WHARTON, Billy Thompson, Sparky White, Cory Lawler, Charles Shawver, Kelly Putz, Chuck Bowie, Robert Smith, Chip Disharoon, Cody Dawson, David Pettyjohn, Austin Hubbard, Kerry King, Zac Weller, Matt Hill, Matt Glanden, Joey Warren, Scott Tossman, Daniel Drury, Brandon Sturgis, Richard Harden.

Little Lincoln Feature Finish (12 laps): JOSEPH TRACY, Landy Adams, Kirk Lawson, Sparky White, Bunky White, Ryan Walsen, Matt White.

Did Not Start: Brian Piercy.

Delaware Super Truck Feature Finish (12 laps): JERRY HILL, Joe Pete, Bobby Reed, Brian Meisenholder, Marvin Smith, Dick Beauchamp, Matt Esham, Dale Elliott, Mike Kennedy, J.R. Bergman, David Smith, Thomas Jackson, Michelle Jackson, Robert Smith, Shane Clogg.

Delmarva Charger Feature Finish (12 laps): JERRY BARKER, Jay Sipple, Joe Waters, Tanner Marvel, Ashley Merritt, Chris Martinez, Derek Swafford, Randy Merritt, Andrew Hertz, Robert Paczkowski, Geoff Carey.

Did Not Start: Mike Patchett.

MID-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP RACE SUMMARY – GEORGETOWN SPEEDWAY OCTOBER 27, 2017

Small-Block Modified Feature Finish (30 laps): DUANE HOWARD, Ryan Godown, Jamie Mills, Mike Gular, Ryan Watt, Jared Umbenhauer, Anthony Perrego, Craig Von Dohren, David Van Horn Jr., Billy Pauch Jr., Frank Cozze, Matt DeLorenzo, Kevin Sockriter, Brandon Grosso, Ron Roberts, Scott Van Gorder, Ryan Mortimer, H.J. Bunting III, John Willman, Bob Sarkisian, Jordan Watson, Danny Johnson, Trent Willey, Matt Stangle.

Did Not Start: Billy Pauch Sr., Ray Swinehart.

L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman Feature Finish (20 laps): JORDN JUSTICE, Stephen Kemery, Matt Stangle, David Jenkins, Tom Moore Jr., Westley Smith, Kevin Gardner, Jon Callaway, Dwayne Crockett, Mike Hough, Ryan Riddle, Nicholas Nicotra, Nick Alberti, Jeff Marker, Duane Rust, John Stevenson, Trent Van Vorst, Sean Metz, Brain Nailor, Scott Hitchens, Adam White.

Did Not Start: Daniel Dury.

Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Car Feature Finish (12 laps): LANDY ADAMS, C.J. Schirmer, Matt Cassel, Dwayne Heck, Robert Paczkowski, Josh Smith, Dave Parson, Dave Schamp, Todd Miller, Robert Blann, Wayne Roth, Chris Phillips, Charlie Smith, Kelly Putz.

Delaware Super Truck Feature Finish (12 laps): DAVID SMITH, Robert Smith, Shane Clogg, Jerry Hill, Dale Elliott, Joe Pete, Bobby Reed, Matt Esham, Dick Beauchamp, Mike Kennedy, Jeff Townsend, Thomas Jackson, Marvin Smith, Brian Meisenholder, J.R. Bergman, Rocky Whitley.

Did Not Start: Michelle Jackson.

Delmarva Charger Feature Finish (12 laps): JOE WATERS, Robert Paczkowski, Tanner Marvel, Bud Sipple, Chris “Tippy” Martinez, Derek Swafford, Randy Merritt, Chris Carol, Scott Calhoun, Ashley Merritt, Perry Waters.

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR