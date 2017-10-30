NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL (Oct. 30, 2017) – It only took two races with Anthony Campi Racing for Giovanni Bromante to visit victory lane. Saturday was the night, and Bromante dominated the pro late model race at New Smyrna Speedway en route to his first career late model victory at the high-banked half-mile.

During Friday’s private test session, Bromante picked up where he left off three weeks ago during his most recent race. Quickly, he was back up to speed and working to find more until something went amiss with the car. In an effort to make repairs, the ACR team hauled the car back to their shop in Sarasota to diagnose rear end issues. The problem was rectified and the team returned to New Smyrna with the racecar the next morning.J

ust like Friday, Bromante was back to pace within just a couple of laps and focused on the job at hand on Saturday evening. Unlike prior races, the lineup for Saturday’s event was determined by pill draw due to a schedule which was comprised of two, twin 25-lap races. Bromante started fourth and hurriedly made his way forward at the drop of the green flag.

Within only a few laps, Bromante rocketed around the early race leader to take the top spot and never looked back in the caution-free feature contest. He crossed the finish line approximately a half straightaway ahead of his closest competitor, a sizeable gap for such a short contest.

“The car was perfect,” Bromante said after the race. “It was perfect all day after we broke the rear end on Friday. The ACR guys really busted their butts to drive back to Sarasota to fix it. I feel like I’ve really figured this track out so far, and the car was just super, it was on rails the whole weekend. It’s not very often you’re that good and that fast all weekend. We were flying. Everyone and everything was awesome this weekend!”

Bromante is quickly becoming a contender anytime he shows up at the track, and is scheduled to be a competitor during the Governor’s Cup Weekend on November 11, the season finale at New Smyrna. The 100-lap pro late model race is expected to draw a full field of cars from across the country and will be a test of his ability alongside national-level talent.

For more information about Giovanni Bromante, visit his website at GiovanniBromante.com, or follow him on Facebook (/GiovanniBromante), Twitter (@GBromante77) and Instagram (@GiovanniBromante77).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group/Matt Mead PR