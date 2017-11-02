BETHLEHEM, PA – The 2017 Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By VP ‘Night of Champions’ is set for Saturday, December 16.

The Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel & Conference Center in Bethlehem, Pa., serves as the backdrop for the year-end STSS celebration, recognizing the accomplishments of drivers in the Halmar International North Region, Velocita-USA South Region, and Sportsman series.

For the third time in his career, Sheffield, Mass., driver Andy Bachetti reigned supreme in the Halmar International North Region. He will receive $12,500 for his efforts.

The top-12 drivers will share in point fund money: runner-up Anthony Perrego, followed by Jeremy Smith, Billy Decker, Danny Creeden, Stewart Friesen, Tommy Meier, Matt DeLorenzo, J.R. Hurlburt, Nick Nye, Craig Hanson and Jerry Higbie.

In the Velocita South Region, Boyertown, Pa.’s Ryan Watt took the title – his second – and will receive $10,000. Watt led Ryan Godown, Duane Howard, David Van Horn Jr., Jimmy Horton, Billy Pauch Sr., Jordan Watson, Rick Laubach, Billy Pauch Jr., Jamie Mills, Craig Von Dohren and Stewart Friesen.

Corey Cormier of Otisville, N.Y., emerged from a close battle to annex the STSS Sportsman title.

Special awards will also be distributed during the evening.

Tickets for the ‘Night of Champions’ are $45 and include the following: a dinner buffet with Classic Caesar salad or Mixed Greens; Flank Steak or Oven Roasted Chicken; starch and vegetable (Chef’s selection); dessert; coffee/tea/water.

There will be a cash bar available. Cocktail hour begins at 6 p.m.

To reserve tickets, complete the following form: http://bdmotorsportsmedia.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/2017AwardsBanquetForm.pdf

Rooms are available at a reduced rate of $74 per night by calling 610.866.5800 and mentioning BD Motorsports Media LLC.

All teams must send a representative to receive point fund money and awards.

To learn more about the Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP or BD Motorsports Media LLC, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com or www.bdmotorsportsmedia.com, call 845.728.2781 during business hours, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, “like” Short Track Super Series on Facebook or follow @ShortTrackSS on Twitter.

The 2017 Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, VP Racing Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media LLC.