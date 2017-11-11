DELEVAN, NY – Freedom Motorsports Park Modified racers will have the opportunity to compete for big rewards in 2018.

On Friday night during the speedway’s year-end Awards Banquet, Freedom promoter Bob Reis announced the one-third-mile oval would join the American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco in 2018. American Racer will be the tire of choice at Freedom next season in the Modified ranks and competitors will see the benefits of the Cup.

“After looking over all the benefits of the American Racer Cup and hearing from racers, this was an easy decision,” Reis said. “Our drivers stand to benefit a lot from what the Cup has to offer.”

With Freedom now an American Racer Cup track, Modified drivers will be eligible to compete for the $36,000 overall point fund and $2,850 Insinger Performance North Region cash in addition to numerous tire giveaways.

Competitors from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware, by simply racing at their home track(s), have the opportunity to share in rewards thanks to the American Racer Cup and sponsors Sunoco Race Fuels, Lias Tire and Insinger Performance. Freedom now joins that group.

At year-end, Modified competitors (top-15 American Racer Cup overall as ranked among the participating tracks) will share in a $36,000 cash point fund. Rankings are determined by a driver’s 10 best finishes at a participating speedway, with a car count bonus issued at year end.

The overall Modified point fund for 2018 is as follows: 1) $10,000; 2) $5,000; 3) $4,000; 4) $3,500; 5) $2,500; 6) $2,000; 7) $1,750; 8) $1,500; 9) $1,250; 10) $1,000; 11) $900; 12) $800; 13) $700; 14) $600; 15) $500.

Bruce Insinger of Insinger Performance has posted another $5,700 in regional cash ($2,850 to each region). Drivers in both the North and South regions will be eligible for the following point fund: 1) $1,000; 2) $750; 3) $500; 4) $350; 5) $250. Freedom falls in the North Region point battle.

Each track is eligible for 12 tires to be given away during the season, not to mention pre-season drawings for registered drivers and a ‘Dog Days of Summer’ tire given away on August 1 to each speedway’s point leader.

At year-end, the top-five in the American Racer Cup individual track points will receive: champion – five tires; second – four tires; third – three tires; fourth – two tires; fifth – one tire.

Additionally, the American Racer Cup is one half of a huge bonus program teamed with the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco. Should a driver win the overall American Racer Cup and both the North and South regions of the STSS, they will collect a $25,000 cash bonus courtesy of Sunoco and Insinger Performance. A driver winning the American Racer Cup overall and the North or South STSS will pocket $10,000 cash.

Freedom Motorsports Park added an ‘outlaw’ Modified division allowing big- and small-block Modified combinations for the ’17 season on Friday nights. Car counts grew throughout the season and Adam Hilton earned the inaugural Modified championship.

The American Racer Cup partnership boosts Freedom’s Modified division entering its second year.

Freedom becomes the 14th facility to participate in the ’18 American Racer Cup presented by Sunoco.

Freedom Motorsports Park, located at 11909 Marble Springs Road in Delevan, N.Y., is a multiple-use motorsports facility featuring a one-third-mile clay oval. Weekly stock car racing takes place on Friday nights at 7:30 p.m. from May through September. Freedom is on the web at www.freedommotorsportspark.com.

To learn more about the American Racer Cup, visit the official website at www.theamericanracercup.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, follow on Twitter @racer_cup or on like Facebook: American Racer Cup.

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media LLC.