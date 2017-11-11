Blowout Sale Prices Available on 2017 Novelty Items

WEEDSPORT, NY (November 10, 2017) – Weedsport Speedway officials are proud to announce that they will be taking part in the inaugural Northeast Racing Products Trade Show at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse on November 17-18.

A Weedsport Speedway booth will be on display throughout the weekend with remaining 2017 apparel, including t-shirts and hoodies, on sale at blowout prices. Information will also be available for The Gearbox online store, which provides a perfect outlet for holiday shopping.

While at the Weedsport Speedway booth, be sure to sign-up for the Speedway’s e-mail data base, which will automatically enter you into a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to The Gearbox.

Those who may be interested in being a part of the wonderful team of marketing partners at Weedsport Speedway can also pick-up a marketing brochure from the Speedway, outlined with a vast range of options for the 2018 racing season.

Weedsport Speedway promoter, Jimmy Phelps, says to keep an eye online for more information on the The Port in the coming weeks.

“We have some exciting announcements coming for 2018,” said Phelps. “We are still finalizing details, but 2018 is set to be bigger and better than ever.”

The Northeast Racing Products Trade Show will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 17 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 18. For more details on the show visit online at www.northeastracingproducts.com.

About Weedsport Speedway: Purchased in 2013 by Al Heinke, Weedsport Speedway has returned to a real racers track, providing a complete venue for racers, their families and friends, and for the fans looking for motorsports entertainment. Officially opened for the first time on July 24, 1955 – the Weedsport Speedway 3/8 mile dirt oval has produced a legendary list of drivers and champions including Will Cagle, Danny Johnson, Bob McCreadie, Alan Johnson, Jack Johnson, and Dave Lape to name a few. Today the facility welcomes the best of the best in dirt short track racing from the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series to the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds along with the DIRTcar 358-Modifieds, Sportsman, Pro Stocks, and more. While racing entertainment is the focal point, Weedsport Speedway has gone the extra mile in welcoming Weedsport Productions, which brings the facility full circle with a dedicated digital entertainment team for web, television, and on site screen usage.

