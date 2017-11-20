Waterbury, Vt. – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park officials have announced that the ACT Late Model Tour will return to the speedway in 2018 for the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing. ACT will crown their 2018 Champion with a 75-lap event which is scheduled for Saturday, October 13.

Thompson Speedway has hosted the season finale for the ACT Late Model Tour every year since 2015, and the World Series event has consistently been one of the largest draws on the series schedule. Eddie MacDonald, Bobby Therrien, and Brian Hoar have each visited Victory Lane in previous Tour events at the high-banked 5/8-mile oval. Thompson also uses ACT rules in their weekly Late Model division with many of their top drivers participating in the Tour event.

“Since switching to the ACT Late Model rules package, our Late Model division car counts have nearly tripled, and fans have been thrilled with the exciting wheel-to-wheel racing that takes place in the division,” Thompson Speedway General Manager Josh Vanada said. “It was a pleasure for us to fulfill one of Tom Curley’s wishes to bring the American-Canadian Tour to Thompson for their championship event. Each October, we welcome them back to crown their champion, which has become an annual privilege for us. We look forward to continuing the great tradition under Cris Michaud and Pat Malone’s ownership.”

ACT officials are finalizing the full 2018 schedule and hope to release it within the coming weeks. For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visitwww.acttour.com or www.thompsonspeedway.com.

Sources: ACT PR

Alan Ward photo