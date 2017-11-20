ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park handed out $47,000 in point fund money and contingency awards at the season-ending banquet Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Attica Fairgrounds Reception Hall.

Besides handing out the awards, several announcements were made by track management. Promoter John Bores thanked all the business partners, the race teams and fans for their support and vowed to keep working hard to make improvements. Director of Operations Rex LeJeune noted there will be several events planned in 2018 to commemorate the track’s 30th anniversary season. LeJeune also thanked the track staff, push truck and wrecker operators and everyone who contributes to the success of Attica Raceway Park.

Also, Brad Doty, co-promoter of the Ohio Logistic Brad Doty Classic spoke to the crowd, announcing the event was the single largest car count of 2017 for a one-day World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series race. He also thanked all the businesses that get involved with the race and asked fans to help spread the word for the July 2018 Brad Doty Classic.

During the awards ceremony, the top 10 in points in the Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints shared in point fund monies and contingency awards of $22,000 with champion Chris Andrews taking home $8,000. Devin Shiels earned $5,000 as the champion of the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models with the top 10 in points sharing in $15,000 in point fund and contingency prizes. Fremont Fence 305 Sprints champion Paul Weaver took home $3,000 with the top 10 in points sharing in $10,000.

Following is a brief look at how the season went for the top 10 in points and rookies of the year in each division for 2017:

Hammer Pallets 410 Sprints

CHAMPION – Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews scored his second 410 Attica track championship, having earned the title in 2009. A 2006 Attica 305 champion, he competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the World of Outlaws event. Andrews scored five top five finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on mid-season championship night, June 9th. He recorded an 11 top 10 finishes. In fact, Andrews never finished worse than ninth through Aug. 25th!

DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. The 2010 Attica 305 track champion competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the World of Outlaws start. Foos, who also won the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics, recorded six top five finishes including his first ever 410 sprint victory at Attica on April 14 to go with four third-place runs. Foos scored eight top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 10th.

Stuart Brubaker, Gibsonburg, Ohio. The 2008 Attica 305 track champion competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, missing only the World of Outlaws event and an All-Star show. He recorded three top five finishes including a season-best third on July 28th. Brubaker also scored five top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 13th.

Travis Philo, Waterville, Ohio. Philo ran in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, missing the May 26 All-Star event, the June 2 FAST race and the World of Outlaw show. He scored three top five finishes including a season-best third on championship night, Aug. 25 . Philo recorded seven top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

Duane Zablocki, Tiffin, Ohio. Zablocki competed in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, missing two All-Star and the World of Outlaw starts. He recorded three top 10 finishes including a season-best eighth on June 9 . Zablocki’s average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. A former 410 rookie of the year, Valenti competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2017. He recorded a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best sixth on championship night, Aug. 25 . He also earned two dirt truck wins at Attica in 2017. His average A-main finishing position was 14th.

Jody Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 1999 305 track champion, Keegan competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, recording a season-best sixth on July 28th. He scored a pair of top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 15th.

Jordan Ryan, Castalia, Ohio. Ryan competed in 10 of the 14 A-mains in 2017. He scored a season-best fifth on Aug. 18 to go with his four top 10 finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Dan McCarron, Britton, Mich. Attica’s 2017 410 rookie of the year, McCarron competed in 5 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, earning a season-best 10thon season championship night, Aug. 25 .

Jess Stiger, Nevada, Ohio. Stiger made 4 of the 14 A-mains in 2017 with a season-best finish of 12th on July 21 st.

Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models

CHAMPION – Devin Shiels, Britton, Mich. Shiels was one of two drivers to compete in all 13 A-mains in 2017. He posted eight top five finishes including his third career feature win on July 28th. Shiels posted 12 straight top 10 finishes; his worse finish of the year was a 13th on the final night of racing. In fact, going into the season finale Shiels hadn’t finished worse than eighth. His average A-main finishing position was fifth. Shiels also claimed the inaugural Attica Oakshade Raceway Challenge Series title.

Doug Drown, Wooster, Ohio. Drown, Attica’s 2015 champion, competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the opening night feature. He recorded nine top five finishes including wins on April 14 , April 21 and season championship night, Aug. 25th to run his career total to 23 to sit atop the all-time win list, tied with Rusty Schlenk. Drown recorded 10 top 10 finishes for an average A-main finishing position of sixth. Drown also won the Attica-Wayne County Speedway Challenge Series title.

Mike Bores, Bellevue, Ohio. Bores was one of two drivers to compete in all 13 A-mains in 2017, recording seven top five finishes including wins on April 15 and June 2 to run his career total at four at Attica. He scored 11 top 10 finishes for an average A-main finishing position of seventh.

Ryan Markham, Ashland, Ohio. Markham competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the season-ending ALMS event. He recorded seven top five finishes including wins on March 24 , May 26 and Aug. 18 to run his career total at the track to 13. Markham scored 11 top 10 finishes; in fact, he never finished worse than eighth all season other than an 18th place finish after crashing in the June 16 make-up event. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

Cody Scott, Ontario, Ohio. Scott battled in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing the April 21 and season-sending ALMS events. He recorded three to five finishes including a season-best fourth on May 12 . He scored six top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 11th.

Jeff Warnick, Republic, Ohio.Attica’s 2017 rookie of the year competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the July 22 and season-ending ALMS events. He recorded a season-best ninth place finish on May 26 . Warnick’s average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Jim Gingery, Bucyrus, Ohio. Gingery competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing the April 14 , July 22nd and the season-ending ALMS show. He recorded four top 10 finishes including a season-best seventh on May 26th. Gingery’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.

Nate Potts, Clyde, Ohio. Potts competed in eight of the 13 A-mains in 2017, recording a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best eighth on May 26th. His average A-main finishing position was 13th

Dave Hornikel, Mansfield, Ohio. Hornikel competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing the first three events of the season. He recorded five top 10 finishes including a season-best third on June 2nd. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Matt Irey, Mansfield, Ohio. Irey, Attica’s 2016 track champion, competed in nine of the 13 A-mains in 2017. He recorded a pair of season-best fourth place finishes among his seven top 10 runs. Irey’s average A-main finishing position was ninth.

Fremont Fence 305 Sprints

CHAMPION – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Weaver earned his third 305 track championship and second straight title by competing in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the April 15th event. Weaver recorded an amazing eight feature wins in 2017 to run his career total to 43 for the division where he sits atop the all-time victory list. In fact, take out an 18th place finish on July 21 and a 21st place run on closing night, Weaver finished in the top two in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2017. His average A-main finishing position was fourth.

Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Capodice competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017, never finishing worse than ninth all season. He posted seven top five finishes including his third career track win on the season-ending show. He also recorded a pair of runner-up finishes. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 1993 305 champion and 2000 410 sprint champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017. He posted five top five finishes including his 15th career win in the division on July 21st. In fact, other than a 17th place finish on May 26 , Ivy never finished worse than ninth all season. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Attica’s 2005 305 track champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the season finale. Miller posted 9 top five finishes including wins on May 26 and July 28thto run his career total to 17 at the track putting him sixth all-time in the division. Miller also scored a pair of runner-up finishes and four third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017. He compiled 10 top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up run on July 21st. His average A-main finishing position was 10th. Schneider incurred the most “hard charger” honors for the season, passing the most cars during the A-main.

Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the July 21st event. He posted five top five finishes including a season-best runner-up on the season finale. Rando scored nine top 10 finishes and had an average A-main finishing position of eighth.

Bobby Clark, Fremont, Ohio. Clark competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the June 9 and July 28 events. Clark posted six top five finishes including a season-best second on April 15th, and 10 top 10 finishes. In fact, if you take out the opening night 18th place run, Clark never finished worse than 9th the rest of the season. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

Ricky Peterson, Rawson, Ohio. Peterson competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017. He posted seven top five finishes including a season-best third on July 28th. He recorded 10 top 10 runs on route to an average A-main finishing position of ninth.

Jason Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Keckler competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the April 15th event. He posted seven top 10 finishes including a season-best third on June 3rd. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

Jordan Ryan, Castalia, Ohio. Ryan, who finished eighth in the 410 points, competed in 11 A-mains in 2017, missing the April 14 and season-ending events. The track’s 2014 and 2015 305 champion posted five top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on championship night, Aug. 25 . His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

Rookie of the year – Chase Dunham, Leipsic, Ohio. Dunham, whose father was also a former Attica 305 rookie of the year, finished 13th in points. He competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only theMay 26 event. Dunham posted three top 10 finishes including a season-best third in the season-ending event. His average A-main finishing position was 15th.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com or follow the track on Twitter @atticaracewyprk or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR