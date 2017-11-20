Drums, PA (11/19/2017)- The second annual Evergreen Raceway Awards Ceremony was held Saturday evening at Carmen’s Country Inn in Drums, PA. Over 180 racers, family, friends and fans came out to enjoy an evening of celebration together after a successful 2017 season at the speedway. Track champions were honored, along with those who were in the running for the points title all season long.

Matt Hirschman of Northampton, PA claimed his second straight American Equipment Modified Series title. Hirschman, who was not present because he was racing in Myrtle Beach, scored all but one win in the division this season. His father, Tony accepted the award on his son’s behalf. He thanked everyone that had helped them claim the title, including car owner, Bob Horn, who has fallen ill this season.

Francis Gross III of Allentown, PA accepted the trophy and paycheck for earning his first ever Himmer Graphics Late Model crown. Winless in the division for almost 20 years, Gross not only visited victory lane this season, but also held bested former division champion, Steve Shultz to take top honors.

After dominating the season in the Barbush Automotive Street Stock division, Randy Schlenker of Whitehall, PA earned his second divisional championship. He thanked all of his family, crew and sponsors for their hard work and support throughout the entire year.

Thirteen year old Brayden Spencer of Shickshinny, PA earned his first Evergreen championship in the Evans’ Roadhouse Four Cylinder division. Spencer thanked all of his family and additional supporters. He also made mention that his great grandfather won the first Spencer Evergreen track title 60 years ago.

Harry O’Neill of Mountaintop, PA earned a pair of divisional accomplishments. O’Neill gave an emotional acceptance speech for being the Strictly Stock and 6/8-Cylinder Enduro champion. O’Neill’s words were focused around the help that he received from his wife, Wendy, following a devastating motorcycle accident that nearly ended his life several years ago.

Don Rogers of Furlong, PA accepted his award for earning the crown in the Four Cylinder Evergreen Enduro Series, presented by Sponenberg’s Exhaust.

Many others were honored, including Stephanie Moyer, for being tied with Tom Casagrande for having the best overall finish in the Factory Stock division.

Kaden Ayres of Mountaintop, PA was recognized for being the Junior Four Cylinder “Front Runner” and Miss Evergreen’s (Emily Schadder, Angela Fisher and Mikayla Saccetti) were given awards for their help and dedication to the track throughout the season.

Sponsored by BRE Racing Tire, the “Rookie of the Year” honorees were: Gene Bowers (Modified), Brian Romig, Jr. (Late Model), Mike Pollack (Street Stock) and Shawn Kistler (Four Cylinder).

The “Most Improved Driver” awards went to: John Fortin, Jr. (Modified), Francis Gross III (Late Model) and Dan Pawlicki (Street Stock).

Himmer Graphics and Kyle Williams Photography presented the champions with additional plaques and BRE Racing Tire presented them with Hoosier Racing Tire jackets.

After announcing that he would not be returning to the speedway next season, Gene Ostrowski was recognized for the effort and dedication that put forth throughout the years.

Along with track announcer, Ted Grow, promoter Jason Makarewicz and Jeff Owler, the director of racing operations, gave a few closing words before music and dancing was provided by Richie Green.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Fairway Motors, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, Wheel’s Bar & Grill, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Evan’s Roadhouse, Bob’s Subs & Pizza, American Rental Equipment, Barbush Automotive, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge & RockAuto.com.

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway Park PR