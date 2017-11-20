WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – IRG Sports + Entertainment (IRGSE), a leading marketer and promoter of sports and live entertainment experiences, announced today the recent acquisition of Bertil Roos Racing School.

As a pioneer in the industry, the Bertil Roos Racing School has been training students in the art of motor racing for over four decades. Graduates of the European-style, road racing school can be found at every level of racing, from the hobbyist up to the top levels of professional racing. All programs are “arrive and drive,” where all you need to bring is a positive attitude.

Bertil Roos will continue to run programs at existing locations and will add resident driving schools at Palm Beach International Raceway, which began the week of Nov. 11, and at Memphis International Raceway in 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Bertil Roos Racing School into the IRGSE family,” IRGSE President and CEO Lou Partenza said. “When we looked for an acquisition, the focus was to find an organization that would add value by complementing IRGSE’s existing assets while maintaining a strong culture of delivering value and service to its customers.

“Bertil Roos hit on all of these parameters with an added benefit of a strong, passionate leadership team that is committed to the continued growth and development of the company.”

In addition, IRGSE acquired the complete Formula fleet and spares from the Skip Barber Racing School. These vehicles are undergoing complete overhauls and will be permanently situated at the Palm Beach and Memphis Bertil Roos Racing School locations.

Bertil Roos Racing School will service seven track locations in 2018 with a fleet of 45 open-wheel Formula cars and 20 full-bodied cars, along with offering trackside support. Corporate headquarters will be based in West Palm Beach, Fla.

“I am excited to be part of the IRGSE family,” said Dennis Macchio, President of Bertil Roos Racing Schools. “Their track assets fit perfectly into our vision for the continued expansion of Bertil Roos Racing School and the residency driving school programs we have developed.

“The resources afforded to Bertil Roos through this venture will allow us to expand both geographically and through the development of additional programs and racing weekends.”

For more information about Bertil Roos Racing School including gift certificates, holiday pricing, and travel discounts, visit the website at www.racenow.com.

About IRG Sports + Entertainment:

IRG Sports + Entertainment™ (IRGSE), a TPG Specialty Lending Inc. portfolio company, is a leading marketer and promoter of sports and live entertainment experiences in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, New Zealand and Australia. The company owns and operates four motorsports facilities: Palm Beach International Raceway™ (PBIR), Memphis International Raceway™ (MIR), Maryland International Raceway™ (MDIR) and Cordova International Raceway™ (CIR); as well as the International Hot Rod Association™ (IHRA), IHRA Australia™, Bertil Roos Racing School and Palm Beach Driving Club™ (PBDC). IRGSE properties promote more than 1,150 motorsports, live entertainment, and corporate events annually at its venues and within its series. For more information, please visit www.irgse.com, follow @IRGSports on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Sources: Jeff Birchfield, IRGSE PR