Anthony Sesely to Race ‘Same Old Car’ in Sammons Indoor Auto Racing Series Three Quarter Midget Events; Enters East Coast Dirt Track Micro Nationals with New Hyper

ALLENTOWN, PA NOVEMBER 20, 2017 . . . Anthony Sesely is ready to return to the winners’ circle in the 2018 Len Sammons Motorsports Productions Indoor Auto Racing Series Fueled By VP Racing Fuels events.

The winner of four Indoor races inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall – including three Gambler’s Classics (2013, 2014, 2016), Sesely is coming back to Indoor action this year with the car that won all three of the Classics.

“I’m running the same old car,” Sesely, 34, of Matawan, N.J. said. “It always excels in Atlantic City and the plan is to win the Gambler’s Classic again. Allentown and Albany are more question marks for us,” Sesely offered.

Sesely said his Indoor Three Quarter Micro sat for most of the past year in its trailer.

“That TQ is one of the original cars Mike Dicely made called the ‘Hyper Hugger,” Sesely said. “It’s just a really good car.”

Unlike most of his fellow TQ Indoor rivals, Sesely has also entered the first ever East Coast Dirt Micro Nationals race, scheduled for Friday and Saturday, December 1-2, 2017. For this race, he has a new Hyper car.

The Hyper dirt car, which Sesely took delivery on recently, was outfitted with a Dave Orange-built motor. Orange is the same engine builder Sesely has been using for his Indoor Auto Racing Series TQ races.

On Sunday, Sesely and six other teams tested for the Trenton event at Delaware’s Airport Speedway. He worked out a few new car issues and left very happy with the results.

Though pavement has been Sesely’s specialty throughout his driving career – Sesely earned two Wall Stadium Modified titles and one Mahoning Valley Dirt/Asphalt Modified crown – he has some dirt track experience.

“I ran a 305 Sprint maybe a dozen times total over a couple of years, at New Egypt, Bridgeport, Grandview and Big Diamond,” Sesely related. “Had one second, a few thirds, never won one,” he recounted. Sesely subsequently sold the car.

Though Sesely is the highest profile driver who will be racing in the East Coast Dirt Micro Nationals and the three TQ Midget races of the Indoor Auto Racing Series, he is not alone. Other cross over entries are Micro Sprint veteran Pat Bealer, past TQ Midget outdoor circuit champion Matt Janisch, 2016 Wall Stadium TQ Turkey Derby winner Matt Roselli and Dirt Modified and past Indoor Auto Racing Series A-Main winner Mike Iles.

The 2018 Indoor Auto Racing Series opens for the TQ Midgets on the concrete floor of the PPL Center in Allentown, PA., for the Ironton Telephone sponsored events on Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6. Each night offers a complete show for the headline TQ Midgets.

For choice Allentown tickets, contact the PPL Center Box Office by phone at 610-347-TIXX (8499), online at pplcenter.com. The 2016 event was a sell-out.

The Ironton Telephone Allentown event schedule calls for racing to start at 7:30 p.m. on Friday with the Champ Karts as part of the program and 7 p.m. on Saturday with the Slingshots joining the TQ Midgets.

The series moves next to the NAPA Auto Parts Indoor Auto Racing Weekend in Atlantic City. For tickets, contact Ticketmaster, the Boardwalk Hall Box Office, or the Area Auto Racing News office at 609-888-3618.

The finale will be a first annual event in New York State, on February 9-10, 2018 in the Times Union Center in downtown Albany, N.Y. For choice tickets, contact the Times Union Center Box Office, charge-by-phone at (800) 745-3000, or visit online at ticketmaster.com.

The East Coast Dirt Track Micro Nationals precedes the three TQ Series events.

Tickets for both days of the December 1-2 East Coast Dirt Track Micro Nationals are available at the CURE Insurance Arena Box Office or by phone at 800-298-4200. Tickets will also be available at the box office the weekend of the event, but fans should arrive early so they don’t miss any of the action.­

Further information is available at indoorautoracing.com, email to motorsports@aarn.com or by calling 609-888-3618.

Sources: Steve Barrick/Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.