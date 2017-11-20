OAKS, PA November 19, 2017 . . . From 1962 through its final race in 1989 Pine Book Speedway presented crowd-pleasing Three Quarter Midget racing and during the three days of the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2018 Racecar and Trade Show Presented by Sunoco and Fueled by Insinger Performance a Reunion will be presented. A showcase of TQs raced at the popular race track will part of the Reunion along drivers and others that were involved in the Friday night racing action at the Route 46 and Bloomfield location in Pine Brook, NJ.

The show takes place January 19-21 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, PA.

In addition to the TQs there will a display featuring the Pine Brook Micro-Stocks that were popular during the late 1970s through the 1980s.

Gary Mondschein, through his promotional company Classic Racing Times has been involved in a number of great motorsports displays over the years, will be creating a large and comprehensive display tracing the history of Pine Brook. Long-time Micro-Stock car owner and driver Al Puntasecca will be working with Mondschein.

“For a number of years I was a regular at Pine Brook. I got caught up in the excitement of the action-packed racing,” said show public relations person Ernie Saxton. “Drivers like Doug Craig, Pete Mourad, Dick “Mr. Consistency” Peterman, Jack Duffy, Sheriff Larry Michaels, Bob Watkins, and Tony Romit along with many others made for an exciting show on the very short asphalt track.”

There will be Pine Brook memorabilia will be on display with show attendees bring advised to bring their scrapbooks for autographs.

There will be autograph sessions featuring drivers, car owners, and officials throughout the show.

During the weeks leading up to the show, there will be updates released to the media and at the show website listing who be part of the autograph sessions. Noted announcer Bob Marlow, son of the voice of Pine Brook for many years Dick Marlow, will be interviewing guest drivers and team members.

Earl Krause is the contact person for the Pine Brook Reunion and can be reached at 609.888.3618 or Earl@AARN.com.

Many area speedways and sanctioning organizations will be exhibiting and will feature top drivers along with announcements regarding their 2018 season.

Exhibitors and those planning to be exhibitors have all the information they need on the new website to plan their participation.

“The show floor is more than 75% full,” said show promoter Len Sammons. “Companies looking to exhibit are encouraged to contact show manager Danny Sammons at 609-888-3618 for available show space before it’s too late.”

Information is also available by emailing motorsports@aarn.com. “Like” Motorsports Race Car and Trade Show on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MotorsportsTradeShow.

