Season Opening Icebreaker set for April 6-8

Thompson, CT (November 20, 2017) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (TSMP) revealed it’s 2018 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing schedule, comprised of seven diverse and unique events.

Thompson will continue to showcase Sunoco Modifieds, which will compete in eight points-counting races, supported by the Late Models, Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks, who will all have seven points-counting races. The Lite Modified Division will race in three events, but not under the NWAAS sanction.

“In the past several seasons, our four NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions have experienced great growth, not only in the quantity, but in quality of the field. We are proud to showcase them as the core of our NASCAR program,” explained Josh Vanada, General Manager of TSMP.

The Northeast’s premier touring series are all on the docket for 2018, including four stops by NASCAR’s oldest division – The Whelen Modified Tour. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East will return for the second annual Thompson Throwback in mid-July. Additionally, after several strong fields at the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing, the Valenti Modified Racing Series will now open their 2018 season at the Icebreaker. The Pro All-Star Series, American-Canadian Tour, International Supermodified Association, and Northeastern Midget Association will all return to America’s first-paved oval.

“We’re glad to welcome a diverse group of sanctioning bodies and touring series back to Thompson in 2018. Their presence at our venue enhances our racing program, providing a variety for our fans. They complement our NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and add prestige to our major events,” Vanada concluded.

The 2018 season of racing kicks off Friday, April 6, with a Test & Tune day. On April 7-8, the New England stock car racing season will open with eleven divisions on the Icebreaker card, which is headlined by The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Some added excitement will take place on Saturday, April 7, as The Valenti Modified Racing Series will open their season with a 50-lap affair. The highly-anticipated Fan Appreciation Party and Champion’s Banner Raising will be held on Sunday morning, April 8.

Friday, April 6 – Sunday, April 8: 44th Annual Icebreaker

Sunday, May 20: Third Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night, Presented by Pepsi

Wednesday, June 13: Fourth Annual NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Thompson 125

Friday, July 13: Thompson Throwback Test & Tune

Saturday, July 14: Second Annual NASCAR Thompson Throwback 100

Wednesday, August 8: 29th Annual Bud ‘King of Beers’ 150

Sunday, September 9: Third Annual For the Fans Event; 5th Annual Sunoco Modified 20/20 Sprint

Friday, October 12 – Sunday, October 14: 56th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing

For a full calendar of events, please visit thompsonspeedway.com. Season passes will go on sale on Black Friday, also on ThompsonSpeedway.com.

Sources: Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park