Thunder Road Announces 19-Event Schedule for 2018 Season

Published by
mod134
November 20, 2017 in Thunder Road. Closed

Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced the release of the 2018 schedule of events at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement”. Nineteen racing events are planned for the Barre high banks spanning late April until late September.

The 58th season of racing will open with the 20th annual Community Bank 150 on Sunday, April 29. The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will make the first of two visits to Thunder Road in 2018. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will kick off their seasons as well. The Thunder Road Late Model “King of the Road” chase will begin at the 56th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 27, which will again feature a visit from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models.

Weekly competition gets underway with a special Friday night event on June 8. Thursday night events will begin on June 14 and run through August 23. Highlights of the Thunder Road summer of racing include the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Tuesday, July 3; the Times Argus Mid-Season Championships on Thursday, July 19; the VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup on Thursday, July 26; and the 34th M&M Beverage Enduro 200 & Street Stock Special on Sunday, August 5. The Myers Container Services Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers will return in 2018 with dates to be announced.

The 2017 “King of the Road” will be crowned at the Thursday finale on August 23 as part of Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will crown their 2018 champions at the 40th Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, September 2, which features the second visit of the year for the ACT Late Model Tour.

The season will conclude with the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend, which has been expanded to three days of competition in 2018. A special “Milk Bowl Friday” event will be held Friday, September 28. Details of the event will be announced shortly. Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 29 with the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank on Sunday, September 30.

Season passes for the 2018 Thunder Road season are now available and can be ordered by contacting the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963 or tb@thunderroadvt.com. For more information on the 2018 season, contact media@thunderroadvt.com or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

2018 Thunder Road Schedule of Events
#        DAY     DATE               EVENT
—          Sat       Apr 28             Downtown Barre Car Show & Practice Session
1          Sun      Apr 29             20th Community Bank 150 – ACT Tour
2          Sun      May 27            56th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic 100/PASS 150
3          Fri        Jun 8                Regular Event
4          Thu      Jun  14             Casella Waste Management Night – New England Antique Racers
5          Thu      Jun  21             North Country Federal  Credit Union – Scout Night
6          Thu      Jun  28             Community College of Vermont Night
7          Tue      Jul   03             Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular/Fireworks
8          Thu      Jul   05             Premium Mortgage Night
9          Thu      Jul   12             Fairpoint Communications Night
10        Thu      Jul   19             39th VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup 150
11        Thu      Jul   26             Times Argus Mid-Season Championships – Driver Autographs
12        Thu      Aug 02             WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets
13        Sun      Aug 05             34th M&M Beverage Enduro 200 – Street Stock Special
14        Thu      Aug 09             Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night
15        Thu      Aug 16             U.S. Army Recruiting Night
16        Thu      Aug 23             Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing – Run What-U-Brung
17        Sun      Sep 02             40th Coca Cola Labor Day Classic 200 – ACT Tour
18        Fri        Sep 28             Milk Bowl Friday Special Event – Details TBA
19        Sat       Sep 29             Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day
Sun      Sep 30             56th Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank

Schedule subject to change

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR



