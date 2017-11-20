Barre, Vt. – Thunder Road officials have announced the release of the 2018 schedule of events at the “Nation’s Site of Excitement”. Nineteen racing events are planned for the Barre high banks spanning late April until late September.

The 58th season of racing will open with the 20th annual Community Bank 150 on Sunday, April 29. The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) will make the first of two visits to Thunder Road in 2018. The Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers, Allen Lumber Street Stocks, and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors will kick off their seasons as well. The Thunder Road Late Model “King of the Road” chase will begin at the 56th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic on Sunday, May 27, which will again feature a visit from the Pro All Stars Series (PASS) Super Late Models.

Weekly competition gets underway with a special Friday night event on June 8. Thursday night events will begin on June 14 and run through August 23. Highlights of the Thunder Road summer of racing include the Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular on Tuesday, July 3; the Times Argus Mid-Season Championships on Thursday, July 19; the VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup on Thursday, July 26; and the 34th M&M Beverage Enduro 200 & Street Stock Special on Sunday, August 5. The Myers Container Services Triple Crown Series for the Flying Tigers will return in 2018 with dates to be announced.

The 2017 “King of the Road” will be crowned at the Thursday finale on August 23 as part of Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing Night. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will crown their 2018 champions at the 40th Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200 on Sunday, September 2, which features the second visit of the year for the ACT Late Model Tour.

The season will conclude with the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend, which has been expanded to three days of competition in 2018. A special “Milk Bowl Friday” event will be held Friday, September 28. Details of the event will be announced shortly. Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 29 with the 56th Vermont Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank on Sunday, September 30.

Season passes for the 2018 Thunder Road season are now available and can be ordered by contacting the Thunder Road offices at (802) 244-6963 or tb@thunderroadvt.com. For more information on the 2018 season, contact media@thunderroadvt.com or visit www.thunderroadvt.com.

2018 Thunder Road Schedule of Events

# DAY DATE EVENT

— Sat Apr 28 Downtown Barre Car Show & Practice Session

1 Sun Apr 29 20th Community Bank 150 – ACT Tour

2 Sun May 27 56th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic 100/PASS 150

3 Fri Jun 8 Regular Event

4 Thu Jun 14 Casella Waste Management Night – New England Antique Racers

5 Thu Jun 21 North Country Federal Credit Union – Scout Night

6 Thu Jun 28 Community College of Vermont Night

7 Tue Jul 03 Aubuchon Hardware Holiday Spectacular/Fireworks

8 Thu Jul 05 Premium Mortgage Night

9 Thu Jul 12 Fairpoint Communications Night

10 Thu Jul 19 39th VP Racing Fuels Vermont Governor’s Cup 150

11 Thu Jul 26 Times Argus Mid-Season Championships – Driver Autographs

12 Thu Aug 02 WDEV Radio/Calkins Portable Toilets

13 Sun Aug 05 34th M&M Beverage Enduro 200 – Street Stock Special

14 Thu Aug 09 Cody Chevrolet-Cadillac Night

15 Thu Aug 16 U.S. Army Recruiting Night

16 Thu Aug 23 Jet Service Envelope/Accura Printing – Run What-U-Brung

17 Sun Sep 02 40th Coca Cola Labor Day Classic 200 – ACT Tour

18 Fri Sep 28 Milk Bowl Friday Special Event – Details TBA

19 Sat Sep 29 Booth Bros./H.P. Hood Milk Bowl Qualifying Day

Sun Sep 30 56th Milk Bowl presented by Northfield Savings Bank

Schedule subject to change

Sources: Michael R. Stridsberg/Thunder Road Speedbowl PR