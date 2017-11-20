Ventura, California………The midget entry list for the 77th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” continues to grow, currently sitting at 52 confirmed midget entries thus far for the Nov. 23rd race at Ventura Raceway. Two more race rookies, Carson Garrett of Colorado and Dustin Golobic of California have announced their intentions of competing in the famed race featuring the USAC National & Light Up the World Beverages Western States Midgets.

Among the 52 entries, four past winners have signed up: Dave Darland (2007 & 2013), Kyle Larson (2012 & 2016), Christopher Bell (2014) and Tanner Thorson (2015) as well as 23 contenders for the Don Basile “Rookie of the Race,” including Tyler Courtney, Justin Grant and Chase Briscoe.

“Turkey Night” begins Wednesday, Nov. 22 with a full program featuring the USAC West Coast and VRA Sprint Cars, plus an open practice for midgets. The following night, Thanksgiving Thursday, Nov. 23, will once again include the sprint cars as well as the prestigious, 98-lap midget race.

Watch both nights of “Turkey Night” LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/

CAR# / DRIVER / HOMETOWN / ENTRANT / SPONSOR / CHASSIS / ENGINE

1 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA

Keith Kunz Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Walker Filtration Systems/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

® 1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL

Rusty Kunz Racing/Adam Lopez Country Financial – Snap Fitness/Spike/Stanton SR-11

® 1p TERRY NICHOLS/Delano, CA

Terry Nichols/BSC – Masters Design & Construction/Spike/Chevy

2 ROBBY JOSETT/Santa Clarita, CA

Robby Josett/RL & Sons Construction – JHC Heating & Air/Spike/Esslinger

® 2JD TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK

Shenanigans-Neverlift Motorsports/Shenanigans Bar & Grill – Western Performance Parts/Spike/AMS Chevy

® 3F GEOFF ENSIGN/Sebastopol, CA

Ted Finkenbinder/Western Industrial X-Ray/ Bullet/Warrior

® 4A LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA

RAMS Racing/Rockwell Security/BOSS/Speedway Toyota

4D ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA

Ken Dalby/R-D Spring & Stamping – Monster Seal/Spike/Esslinger

® 5 CHASE BRISCOE/Mitchell, IN

Chase Briscoe/Big Tine – Tex-a-Con Cut Stone/Spike/Honda

® 7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN

Clauson-Marshall Racing/Driven 2 Save Lives – Indiana Donor Network/Spike/Stanton SR-11

® 7R CLAYTON RUSTON/Upland, CA

CR Motorsports/S & J Service Inc. – Alumin /Spike/Esslinger

8 RANDI PANKRATZ/Atascadero, CA

Wally Pankratz/HASA Pool Products – Trench Shoring/Edmunds/Fontana

9D MICHAEL FACCINTO /Hanford, CA

Sean Dodenhoff/Torco Oil – Rocket Sports & Entertainment/Spike/Fontana

® 9E MACK DeMAN/Mississauga, ON

Sean Dodenhoff/Torco Oil – Rocket Sports & Entertainment l/Spike/Fontana

11E CORY ELLIOTT/Bakersfield, CA

Mitch Elliott/Capital E Trucking – FK Indy/Spike/Esslinger

® 15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO

Broc Garrett/Harmon Construction – BGE, Inc./Spike/RSI Esslinger

17 CODY SWANSON/Covina, CA

Swanson Family/West Evans Motorsports – Lucas Oil/Spike/Esslinger

® 17G DUSTIN GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA

Matt Wood/Elk Grove Ford – Competition Suspension, Inc./Spike/Esslinger

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA

Clauson-Marshall-Matt Wood Racing/Elk Grove Ford – Driven 2 Save Lives/Spike/Stanton SR-11

® 20AZ SHON DESKINS/Waddell, AZ

Shon Deskins Racing/Performance Plus Engines – Simpson Racing/Spike/Chevy

21 CHRISTOPHER BELL/Norman, OK

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/DeWalt – TRD/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

22Q DAVID PRICKETT/Fresno, CA

Neverlift Motorsports/Crysalli Artesian Water – Mt. Rose Cocktail Mixes/Spike/AMS Chevy

25 KEVIN THOMAS, JR./Cullman, AL

Petry-Goff Motorsports/Petry Excavating – Gray Auto/Spike/Stanton Toyota

25c COURTNEY CRONE/Corona, CA

Jerome Rodela/Trench Shoring – Ed Pink Racing Engines/ Breka /Ed Pink Toyota

25x MICHAEL PICKENS/Auckland, NZ

Jerome Rodela/Trench Shoring – Ed Pink Racing Engines/King/Ed Pink Toyota

27 TUCKER KLAASMEYER/Paola, KS

Dale Klaasmeyer/WCI – Boss Chassis/Boss/Speedway Toyota

® 31 KYLE BEILMAN/Santa Monica, CA

Bill Beilman/Stong Surety/Beast/Mopar

® 33m MASON DANIEL/Visalia, CA

Scott Daniel/Young’s Racing – Dylon Risk Management/Spike/Esslinger

® 39 ZEB WISE/Angola, IN

Clauson-Marshall Racing/ Driven 2 Save Lives – Priority AviationSpike/Stanton SR-11

® 39BC JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA

Clauson-Marshall Racing/NOS Energy – Driven 2 Save Lives/Spike/Stanton SR-11

® 47 TYLER NELSON/Kansas City, KS

Cappy Mason/IMM – Wilwood Disc Brakes/Spike/Mopar

® 55 TONY EVERHART/El Cajon, CA

Tony Everhart/Everhart Construction/Ellis/Ford

® 56 DANIEL ROBINSON/Wayne City, IL

Fifty6x Racing/Automatic Garage Door, Inc. – Precision Driveline & Fabrication/Boss/Fontana

® 56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY

Fifty6x Racing/Automatic Garage Door, Inc. – Precision Driveline & Fabrication/Boss/Stanton Toyota

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA

Johnny Cofer/Tule Vista Ranches – Edmunds Auto Research/Spike/Esslinger

63 BRAD SWEET/Grass Valley, CA

Dooling-Hayward Motorsports/Dooling Machine/Spike/Stanton SR-11

63x FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA

Frank Guerrini/F & F Racing – Davis Motorsports/Spike/Esslinger

67 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/JBL Audio – TRD/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

67K HOLLY SHELTON/Sacramento, CA

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Black & Decker – TRD/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

68 RONNIE GARDNER/Riverside, CA

Six8 Motorsports/PAC Springs – Wilwood Brakes/Stewart/Esslinger

71 RYAN ROBINSON/Foresthill, CA

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Abreu Vineyards – TRD/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

® 71K TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/Spike Chassis – CVC Concrete/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

® 71x BRYAN DROLLINGER/Lomita, CA

Drollinger Bros. Racing/Simpson Race Products – Walker Air Filtration/Stealth/Arias

73 JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA

Keith Ford/Walker Filtration Systems – King Racing Products/TCR/Esslinger

73T CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA

Keith Ford/Walker Filtration Systems – King Racing Products/TCR/Esslinger

73x DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN

Keith Ford/Walker Filtration Systems – King Racing Products/TCR/Esslinger

75 MATT MITCHELL/Yorba Linda, CA

Wiley Miller/Roy Miller Freight Lines – Campbell Bros. Storage/TCR/Esslinger

76m BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK

FMR Racing/Brown & Miller Racing Solutions – Black Watch Farms/Beast/Toyota

84 CHAD BOAT/Phoenix, AZ

Tucker-Boat Motorsports/PristineAuction. com – K & C Drywall/Spike/Speedway Toyota

® 87 JAKE VERMEER/Bakersfield, CA

Johnny Vermeer/Richmar Farms – Mobile AG/TCR/Esslinger

97 SPENCER BAYSTON/Lebanon, IN

Keith Kunz-Curb-Agajanian Motorsports/IWX – Curb Records – TRD/Bullet by Spike/Speedway Toyota

98 DANNY STRATTON/Riverside, CA

Ron Blondel/American Motorsports – Orange County Muffler/Edmunds/Fontana

® represents a “Turkey Night Grand Prix” Rookie / Don Basile “Rookie of the Race” contender.

