Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Speedway is proud to announce the 60th season of NASCAR weekly racing in Northeast Connecticut with a 22-race schedule. The 2018 season will kick-off on April 28 & 29 with arguably the biggest Modified race in the country, the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler dubbed “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring”. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will run 200 laps and will be joined by Stafford’s 5 weekly divisions, the New England Truck Series, and new for 2018, the Vintage All Stars Race.

Stafford’s signature Friday night program kicks off May 4th and continues with the 5-star program weekly throughout the season with special events for all divisions dotted across the schedule. The Street Stocks will kick-off the extra distance racing on May 11 with a 25-lap feature and will back that up with a second special event on September 7, a 30-lap extra distance event.

“Strong weekly racing has always been our focus,” explained Stafford General Manager Mark Arute. “We’re continuing to put our efforts into supporting our weekly competitors with extra distance events for all divisions. Stafford is a track focused on the weekly competitor and we take great pride in supporting those teams in any way we can.”

The weekly division showcase continues in the month of May with the return of the popular Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair Modifiedz Night 40-lap SK Light Modified race on May 25. The ultra competitive SK Modifieds® will run 100 laps in the annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K on June 29. The guaranteed $5,000 to win SK Modified® event has seen 4 different winners over its 4 year existence. Full fender divisions will be showcased July 20 with the Limited Late Model 30 and August 17 for the Call Before You Dig 811 Late Model 50.

Seven touring modified events will highlight the 2018 calendar with three stops for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour (April 28-29, August 3, Sept. 29-30) in addition to two 80-lap events for the Valenti Modified Racing Series on Friday, May 18 and Friday, August 31. New for the 2018 season will be two Open Modified 80-lap events on Friday, June 8th and Friday, July 13th.

“We’re running two Open Modified shows in 2018, both at 80 lap distances,” continued Arute. “We are working through the details of these events but both will be an opportunity for modified teams to participate.”

Additional highlights to the 2018 schedule include an increased distance for weekly Street Stock competition to 20 laps, two Fireworks displays on May 25 and July 6, as well as extra laps for the SK Modifieds® on both May 25 (50 laps) and July 13 (40+13 laps).

“We are all very excited for the 2018 season and hope teams and drivers are as well,” continued Mark Arute. “Only 158 days until the NAPA Spring Sizzler.”

