TOLEDO, Ohio (Nov. 22, 2017) – The 66th consecutive season for the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards is now in place, as Series officials have released the 2018 schedule to include 20 race-dates across 13 states.

Another healthy mix of superspeedways, intermediate tracks, paved short tracks and dirt tracks will highlight the 2018 tour, including returns trips to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, and Berlin Raceway. The race date at Charlotte will be the 21st ARCA race at the 1.5-mile speedway since 1964, and ends a 14-year hiatus. The last time ARCA raced at Gateway was 2007, when Bryan Clauson was the winner.

“We are pleased to announce our complete 20-race, 2018 schedule,” said ARCA President Ron Drager. “From superspeedways recognized among the most famed tracks in the world, to historic short tracks and mile dirt tracks, the schedule highlights the long-standing diversity of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards. We’re especially pleased to welcome back to the schedule Charlotte Motor Speedway, Gateway Motorsports Park, and Berlin Raceway.”

The series will kick off the 2018 campaign with the 55th running of the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire at Daytona February 10. And for the seventh consecutive year, the ARCA Racing Series champion will be crowned under the lights October 19 at Kansas Speedway. In between Daytona and Kansas, the tour will host events on seven superspeedways, nine paved short tracks, and two dirt tracks.

The series will race at conjunction event venues with all three of NASCAR’s top-tier divisions — Monster Energy NASCAR Cup, the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Other companion weekends feature the Verizon IndyCar Series.

Prior to the 2018 season, series officials will celebrate the 2017 season one final time. National champion driver Austin Theriault and owner Ken Schrader will be honored at the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards awards banquet at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis Saturday, December 9.

Sources: ARCARacing.com