SEEKONK MA — Seekonk Speedway is ready to roll for its 73rd season. The Speedway is excited to be able to showcase its NASCAR Saturday Night divisions with increased laps and higher purses for much of the season.

In 2018, the NASCAR Saturday Nights start on their traditional first weekend in May kicking off the season on May 6th with the Annual Classic Car Show on May 5th. The season will run thru September 22 with a few scheduled weekends off. After considering feedback from race teams in several divisions, Seekonk Speedway will be slightly reducing its weekly race events by giving our drivers time off on Holiday weekends when we do the Thrill Shows. NASCAR Divisions will have Memorial Day weekend, Independence Day weekend, July 21st, August 4th and Labor Weekend off to enjoy with their friends and families. “We hope that the time off help teams be able to enjoy quality time off during the best weekends of the Summer while saving money to help them to be able to compete in a full season of racing at the Speedway.” states David Alburn, General Manager, “ Our Competitors ability to have balance between racing and family life is important to us at Seekonk.” The Division 1 Pro Stocks will compete in a 15-week schedule while the Late Models, Sportsman, and Trucks will compete in a 16-week schedule.

The schedule will feature the return of the Phils Propane Triple Crown series featuring three extra distance – extra cash races per division as well as the Power Five series in each division. The Power 5 Series will be 5 races, 5 extra laps with the top five finishers receiving a bonus. That Bonus will be $200 per spot for the Pro Stocks and Late Models and $100 per spot for the Sportsman and Trucks. South Coast Power Equipment is back on board for the Sportsman division and talks are ongoing with potential sponsors for the the remaining divisions.

Fast Fridays roar into action on June 1st and race until September 22nd. Fast Fridays will also enjoy a few breaks in the action this Summer. They will have the July 6th, July 20th and August 31st nights off. The Fast Friday Line up will consist of the Nicks Pitstop Legends, The South Coast Power Equipment Pure Stocks, The Sport Four Division and the Seekonk Grand Prix Bandoleros. Missing from the line up for the first time in over a decade will be the Mini Cups as last season was their last year of competition at Seekonk Speedway. Fast Fridays will compete in a fourteen-week schedule in 2018.

Thrill Show fans and teams enjoy additional dates in 2018.

The Thrill Show Schedule moves to all Saturday schedule with rain dates on Sundays. The dates will be as follows, Memorial Day Show – May 26, Independence Day Show – July 7, Mid Summer Thrill Show – August 4th, Labor Day Show – September 1st, Pumpkin Smash Spooktactular – October 13 and the Nutcracker on November 24. There will be Double Header Monster Truck shows on July 21st. These will be exclusive Monster Truck shows featuring many of the trucks from Monster Jam shows across the country with a few added elements featuring Freestyle Motocross, Pre Event Pit Party, and Monster Truck Ride Alongs. There will be a daytime and night time show starting at 1 pm and 7 pm featuring 9-10 top Monster Trucks per show.

Seekonk Speedway is excited to bring back its Premier events like the $10,000 to win Open Wheel Wednesday with the Tri-Track Modified series and the NEMA Boston Louie on June 27th. The NASCAR Whelen tour will be back at Seekonk on June 2nd this season. Gary Sagar has announced the third US Pro Stock nationals on July 18th (support divisions TBA). The Fall Classic will take its spot on Columbus Day weekend again in 2018. The Tri-Track Modified’s Haunted Hundred made its smashing debut in 2017 and we expect to see it again on October 27th.

The full date-by-date schedule will post soon. The Schedule is still tentative and May change slightly before final full release.

Sources: SeekonkSpeedway.com