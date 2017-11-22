Belleville, IL (November 21, 2017) – The 2017 POWRi Championship Banquet will be held on Saturday, January 27, 2018 , at the River City Casino & Hotel in St. Louis, Missouri. The evening will kick off at 6:30 PM with a cocktail hour followed by dinner and the awards ceremony.

2017 was a breakthrough season for Performance Open Wheel Racing, Inc. (POWRi), and to honor an outstanding year the League has announced that for the first time a collective banquet will feature six POWRi divisions to receive year-end awards, contingencies, and point funds. Champions, along with the top ten in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets (Drivers & Owners), POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micros, and POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints will be honored plus Rookies of the Year.

Notable honorees include POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget Champion Grady Chandler plus the POWRi Lucas Oil D-II Midget Champion Tyler Vantoll and second place driver Jack Routson. The top five for the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR East Sprints will also be honored. To receive an award, participants must be present. Tickets are now available for purchase at www.POWRi.com for $35 each. Click the RED “Buy Banquet Tickets” button in the upper-righthand corner. Tickets include a plated dinner. Tickets must be purchased by January 19, 2017. If you prefer to purchase by phone, please contact Brooke Rowden at (317) 345-5952

Hotel Group Rate details are listed below. Guests who book rooms at the Holiday Inn, please note that a complimentary shuttle service will run from 4:00 PM – 12:30 AM between Holiday Inn and the River City Casino on Friday and Saturday night.

For further information, visit www.powri.com , “Like” POWRi on Facebook and follow @POWRi_Racing on Twitter.

POWRi RACING OFFICIAL SPONSORS