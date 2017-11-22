Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Modified Schedule

TENTATIVE EDITION

North

Sunday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54

Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga

Friday-Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11

Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale

South

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Sunday, April 22 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach

Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase

Friday-Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Sportsman schedules are still being worked on.

Sources: BDMotorsportsMedia.com