Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Modified Schedule
TENTATIVE EDITION
North
Sunday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open
Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain
Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO
Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown
Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6
Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50
Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54
Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga
Friday-Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11
Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale
South
Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial
Sunday, April 22 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout
Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50
Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO
Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!
Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach
Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase
Friday-Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend
Sportsman schedules are still being worked on.
