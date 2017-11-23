Ventura, California………Shane Golobic led a field of 52 drivers by recording the fastest lap in Wednesday’s open practice for the 77th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” at Ventura Raceway.

Four different teams represented the top-four in practice, which all came in the second of the four sessions held with Fremont, California’s Golobic taking the top time for Clauson-Marshall/Wood Racing. The second through fourth positions were held by Brady Bacon (FMR Racing), Spencer Bayston (Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports) and Brad Sweet (Dooling/Hayward Motorsports).

The fastest past winner of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix” was 2015 winner Tanner Thorson (5th). Christopher Bell, the 2014 winner, was 10th. Kyle Larson, 2012 and 2016 winner, was 13th. Dave Darland, 2007 and 2013 winner, was 33rd.

The fastest Don Basile “Rookie of the Race” contender was Zeb Wise, who timed in sixth quickest for Clauson/Marshall Racing.

Only one incident with contact took place during practice when Kyle Beilman spun sideways in turn two. Tucker Klaasmeyer clipped Beilman’s car with his right rear tire, sending him flipping over. He was uninjured and returned to practice where he timed in 18th fastest.

On Thursday, Nov. 23, the event card includes a full program for the midgets, concluding with a 98-lap feature, plus USAC West Coast/VRA Sprint Car semi-features and A-Main. Pits open at 11am with the drivers meeting taking place at 2:45pm. Cars hit the track at 3:30pm.

“Turkey Night” is LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV. com/ on Thursday. As always, you can watch every USAC race on demand, a day following the event, at http://www.Loudpedal.TV/.

—————————–

USAC NATIONAL & LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES WESTERN STATES MIDGET PRACTICE RESULTS: November 22, 2017 – Ventura Raceway – Ventura, California – 77th “Turkey Night Grand Prix”

1. Shane Golobic, 17w, Clauson-Marshall/Wood-12.038; 2. Brady Bacon, 76m, FMR-12.059; 3. Spencer Bayston, 97, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.088; 4. Brad Sweet, 63, Dooling/Hayward-12.095; 5. Tanner Thorson, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.103; 6. Zeb Wise, 39, Clauson/Marshall-12.120; 7. Michael Pickens, 25x, Rodela-12.121; 8. Justin Grant, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.157; 9. Chad Boat, 84, Tucker/Boat-12.167; 10. Christopher Bell, 21, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.169; 11. Logan Seavey, 4A, RAMS-12.189; 12. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-12.205; 13. Kyle Larson, 1, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.225; 14. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-12.260; 15. Ryan Robinson, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.406; 16. Matt Mitchell, 75, Miller-12.411; 17. Holly Shelton, 67K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.425; 18. Tucker Klaasmeyer, 27, Klaasmeyer-12.445; 19. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 25, Petry/Goff-12.446; 20. Chase Briscoe, 5, Briscoe-12.449; 21. Dustin Golobic, 17G, Wood-12.452; 22. Michael Faccinto, 9D, Dodenhoff-12.462; 23. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-12.484; 24. Carson Macedo, 73x, Ford-12.529; 25. Danny Stratton, 98, Blondel-12.536; 26. Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-12.543; 27. Courtney Crone, 25, Rodela-12.613; 28. Tanner Carrick, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-12.629; 29. Terry Nichols, 1p, Nichols-12.641; 30. Robby Josett, 2, Josett-12.702; 31. Daniel Robinson, 56, Fifty6x-12.740; 32. Tyler Nelson, 47, Mason-12.743; 33. Dave Darland, 73T, Ford-12.745; 34. Cody Swanson, 17, Swanson-12.768; 35. Clayton Ruston, 7R, CR-12.780; 36. Tyler Edwards, 2JD, Shenanigans/Neverlift-12.813; 37. Brayton Lynch, 1K, RKR-12.814; 38. Ronnie Gardner, 68, Six8-12.877; 39. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-12.882; 40. Colton Heath, 99, Heath-12.916; 41. Carson Garrett, 15G, Garrett-12.932; 42. Jake Swanson, 73, Ford-12.941; 43. Kyle Beilman, 31, Beilman- 13.039; 44. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-13.052; 45. Bryan Drollinger, 71x, Drollinger-13.072; 46. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-13.117; 47. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-13.129; 48. Mark Chisholm, 56x, Fifty6x-13.181; 49. Max Adams, 68, Six8-13.209; 50. Mack DeMan, 9E, Dodenhoff-13.228; 51. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-13.466; 52. Jake Vermeer, 87JR, Vermeer-13.512; 53. David Prickett, 22Q, Neverlift-NT; 54. Mason Daniel, 33m, Daniel-NT.

Sources: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Rich Forman Photo