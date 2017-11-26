SPRINGFIELD, MA- Craftsman World Of Outlaws Sprint Car Driver David Gravel will be apart of the Connecticut Future Stars Autograph Session along with NASCAR Xfinity Series/NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour driver Ryan Preece next Saturday, December 2 at the Hoosier Tire East/Sunoco Race Fuels New England Racers Auction & Trade Show presented by CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts at the MassMutual Center. The autograph session will begin at noon and go until 1:00 p.m.

“I am very excited to have two future stars in oval track racing coming to the show and Ryan (Preece) and, David (Gravel) competed growing up at the Meriden Silver City Quarter Midget Racing Club,” Joe Lewandoski said.

“Definitely always good to interact with the fans and sign autographs. Hopefully, some dirt fans come out and check us out and hope they get a good turnout.” Gravel said.

Gravel finished third in the Craftsman World Of Outlaw Sprint Car point standings this season as he scored 18 wins 43 Top 5’s and 68 Top 10’s.

“It was awesome. It was my best year to date. It was great. We were fast in the beginning of the year. It’s awesome. We still want to get better and continue to get better. We’re gonna get to work this winter and see what we can do.” Gravel said

“Please remember that the first 350 people to buy a $10 ticket get a free Ryan Preece bobblehead sponsored by Falmouth Ready Mix,” said Joe Lewandoski.

The event will start at 9:00 a.m. and run until 7:00 p.m. Tickets for adults are just $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Free Parking is available in The Riverfront Parking Lot and Free Shuttle Service by King Ward Coach Lines to the MassMutual Center.

For more information, please visit www.neracersauction.com or the Facebook page at New England Racers Auction & Trade Show.

Sources: Matthew Wiernasz/New England Racers Auction & Trade Show PR