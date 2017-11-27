SPRINGFIELD, MA- Have you ever thought of making a deal on racing items but not to sure if you can get it or not. Let’s Make A Deal will be held at the Hoosier Tire/Sunoco Race Fuels New England Racers Auction- Trade Show presented by CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts to be held this weekend at the MassMutual Center that will start at 12:15 p.m.

“ After speaking to Karl (Frederickson) back in June about Speedway Illustrated in the show, he told me let’s bring back Let’s Make A Deal and I feel this will give the show a ton of credibility,” Joe Lewandoski Said

“ Let’s Make A Deal is a fun way to showcase the great parts that are available to racers. There are great companies that are willing to risk giving away their product. If the contestant doesn’t win, it goes back to the manufacturer. That’s how we get high-value parts.” Karl Frederickson Said

There will be a variety of ways to select contestants. Sometimes it is by having a number on receipt, so not only will racers show special deals. They may have the opportunity to win something else.

Tickets to the event for adults is $10 and kids 12 and under are free. Free Parking is available at The Riverfront Parking Lot and Free Shuttle Service by King Ward Coach Lines. Please visit the show’s website at www.neracersauction.com or the show’s Facebook page at New England Racers Auction-Trade Show

Sources: Matthew Wiernasz/New England Racers Auction & Trade Show Press Release