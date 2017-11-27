SARASOTA, FL (November 27, 2017) – Following a successful test, Chase Purdy and Anthony Campi Racing have moved up the beginning of their partnership in order to compete in the 2017 Snowball Derby this weekend. The pairing was originally set to compete in 2018 but have accelerated their plans after strong positive feedback from both driver and team.

Purdy and Campi tested at Five Flags Speedway prior to the massive test days which precede the Snowball each year. The team had the track to themselves and quickly got up to speed at the facility, one of Chase’s favorites.

“I’m so ready for the Snowball to be here,” Purdy said. “I’m really excited about the Derby and I feel like we’ll have a really fast car with our ACR debut. I really love Pensacola’s racetrack, it’s fun and fast and creates some good racing.

“Even though this is our first race together, the biggest of the year, I don’t have a single doubt or worry about my new team,” he continued. “With the group of guys who will be around me, and the way our test went, I really think we can be a top three car if I do my job behind the wheel.”

In two previous races at Five Flags Speedway earlier this year, Chase had results to backup his feelings as a contender for this year’s Snowball Derby. He finished in the top five in April and returned later in the year to record a second top-ten finish, solidifying him as a true contender for success in the 50th Annual Snowball Derby.

“Our test was very productive,” said team owner Anthony Campi following the test which solidified their decision to race. “I feel like we had great speed and a good baseline to work off of when we start Derby practice in December.”

Preliminary events for the 50th Annual Snowball Derby begin this Wednesday with practice while qualifying takes place on Friday, a last chance race on Saturday, and the 300-lap Derby takes the green flag on Sunday afternoon.

For more information on Chase Purdy, visit his website at ChasePurdyRacing.com and follow him on Facebook (@ChasePurdyRacing), Twitter (@ChasePurdy12) and Instagram (@chase_purdy).

Anthony Campi Racing is a professional, championship race team based outside of Sarasota, Fla., who fields cars for various drivers across the country including NASCAR Next driver Chase Purdy. ACR invites fans and followers to connect with them on Facebook (@AnthonyCampi81), Twitter (@AnthonyCampi) and Instagram (@AnthonyCampiRacing).

Sources: Performance Marketing Group