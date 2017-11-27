Sellersburg, IN — Cole Williams has had a year full of big victories. Now he’s heading down to Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida hoping to cap off his 2017 season with one more big win in the Allen Turner Snowflake 100.

Williams scored a win in the Pro Late Model portion of the inaugural Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway in May. He followed that up with a victory in the Mercy Masters of the Pros 144 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Missouri. A victory in the Snowflake 100 would be the perfect way to end a great season.



“The Snowflake is such a prestigious Pro Late Model race,” said Williams. “It would be awesome to win this race, especially since it is the last race for our year. Hopefully we can get the job done for our team and for Cardinal Services and Bordeau Metals who have been so supportive all year for us.”



The 21-year-old driver from Sellersburg, Indiana had been out of a race car for almost two months as his last race was the All-American 400 at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville on October 1.

To get back into the swing of things, Williams and his team took part in the Snowball Derby Preview open test at Five Flags Speedway earlier this month.



“We recently went to the November 18th open test at Pensacola and felt we learned a lot from a bunch of new things we tried. I definitely think it took a few laps to get back into thing during the test since its been a while, but I feel I’m ready for the weekend.”



Williams said the test did more than just help him feel comfortable again, though. He said the test has made his whole team feel more confident heading into the Snowflake 100.



“We learned a lot from that test. I feel like we all have a lot of confidence heading into race weekend.”



Williams will hit the track for practice for the first time on Thursday, November 30. Friday, December 1will consist of more practice for Williams. Saturday, December 2 is Allen Turner Snowflake 100 race day. The day will begin with a short practice session, followed by qualifying at 2 p.m. CT with the green flag to follow at 7 p.m. CT.



Race fans can watch Williams via a live, television-style broadcast on Speed51.com by purchasing here.



For more information on Cole Williams, please visit colewilliamsracing.com. Also be sure to follow Cole Williams on Twitter, @ColeWilliams46.

Sources: 51 Sports