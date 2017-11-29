Canaan, NH — Woburn, Massachusetts, driver Anthony Nocella will officially be crowned VMRS Champion, Saturday night, December 2, at the 14th annual Valenti Modified Racing Series Awards banquet. The annual season-ending event will again be held at the Best Western Executive Court Inn, 13500 South Willow Street, in Manchester, NH.

Nocella wheeled the family-owned Nocella Paving / Airgas # 92 modified to its first series championship. Five victories and consistent strong runs paved the way to the title for the 25-year old driver.

The Nocella team opened the season with a victory at Stafford Motor Speedway and followed it with wins at Speedway 51, New London-Waterford Speedbowl, Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and the season finale at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Nocella becomes the eighth VMRS Champion joining Kirk Alexander, Dwight Jarvis, Chris Pasteryak, Jon McKennedy, Rowan Pennink, Justin Bonsignore, and Woody Pitkat as top point men.

The 2017 top 15- Drivers and Car Owners will be recognized by the series.

Hoosier Tire East, New England Race Fuels, and Jack’s Competition Engines will present sponsorship awards.

Jeffrey Gallup, of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, will receive the 2017 Rookie of The Year Award.

Other awards to be presented include Sportsmanship, Mechanics of the Year, Dedication to Racing, Tough Luck, and the annual ‘Above and Beyond’ presentation.

Executive Court Inn staff will receive guests at 4:30 PM.

Dinner will be served at 6:30 PM. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 8:00 PM followed by music and dancing.

Sources: John Spence Sr/VMRS PR