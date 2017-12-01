« Julian Maha, The NASCAR Foundation’s Betty Jane France Humanitarian Award Presented by Nationwide: A Perfect Fit
Waterbury, Vt. – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials have announced the 2018 schedule of events for the ACT Late Model Tour. Ten events are scheduled at seven tracks located in four different U.S. states.

As has been custom in recent years, the 2018 season is scheduled to open with the New Hampshire Governor’s Cup 150 at Lee USA Speedway in Lee, N.H. on Sunday, April 15. The series will then head to Barre, Vt.’s Thunder Road Speedbowl on Sunday, April 29 for the 20th Community Bank 150.

Thunder Road is one of three tracks that will host two ACT Late Model Tour events in 2018. ACT will return to Thunder Road on Sunday, September 2 for the 40th Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200. The ninth event on the schedule will also be the longest event of the season.

The other two tracks hosting multiple events in 2018 are tracks that return to the ACT schedule after a one-season absence. Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway will hold a pair of 150-lap ACT events, which will be the third and eighth events on the schedule. The first event is scheduled for Sunday, May 20, while the second event will be run on Saturday, August 25 as part of Oxford 250 Weekend. They will be the only events held in the state of Maine.

Groveton, N.H.’s Speedway 51 will be the third track to hold two ACT events next season. The Caron Fabrication 151 will be held on Saturday, June 2 followed by the J.P. Sicard Inc. & Kingdom Gravel 151 on Saturday, July 14. They will be the fourth and sixth events, respectively, on the ACT schedule.

Connecticut’s New London-Waterford Speedbowl will also return to the ACT schedule in 2018 with a 150-lap event on Saturday, June 16. The Tour will make its annual visit to N. Woodstock, N.H.’s White Mountain Motorsports Park for the White Mountain 150 on Saturday, August 4. After the Labor Day event at Thunder Road, ACT will crown its champion in the season-ending World Series 75 at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday, October 13 as part of the Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing.

ACT rules and license applications for the 2018 season are now available at www.acttour.com. For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963 or media@acttour.com.

2018 ACT Late Model Tour Schedule of Events
#             DAY       DATE     EVENT                                                    TRACK                                                    LOCATION
1              Sun         Apr 15    NH Governor’s Cup 150                      Lee USA Speedway                              Lee, NH
2              Sun         Apr 29    Community Bank 150                          Thunder Road Speedbowl                  Barre, VT
3              Sun         May 20   Oxford 150                                            Oxford Plains Speedway                     Oxford, ME
4              Sat           Jun 2       Caron Fabrication 151                        Speedway 51                                         Groveton, NH
5              Sat           Jun 16    Waterford 150                                      New London-Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT
6              Sat           Jul 14      J.P. Sicard Inc. & Kingdom Gravel 151  Speedway 51                                     Groveton, NH
7              Sat           Aug 4      White Mountain 150                           White Mtn Motorsports Park            N. Woodstock, NH
8              Sat           Aug 25   Oxford Plains 150                                                 Oxford Plains Speedway                     Oxford, ME
9              Sun         Sep 2      Coca-Cola Labor Day Classic 200       Thunder Road Speedbowl                  Barre, VT
10           Sat           Oct 13    World Series 75                                    Thompson Speedway                           Thompson, CT

Sources: ACT PR
