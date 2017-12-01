TULSA, Okla. (December 1, 2017) With under 40 days until the green flag drops on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, the first wave of entries has been revealed with 148 received so far for the 32nd edition of the “Mecca of Micros”, happening January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center.

While some of the listed entries are still in search of drivers, eight of those will be revealed at the coming Performance Racing Industries Trade Show in Indianapolis, Indiana as Clauson-Marshall Racing is slated to bring a star-studded lineup to battle for the coveted Golden Driller. In 2017, Clauson-Marshall Racing put four of their six drivers into Saturday’s A-Feature.

Among Chili Bowl Champions on the list, Tracy Hines and Sammy Swindell are the only two thus far.

For Hines, his 2018 attempt marks the 22nd consecutive time the Indiana native has entered the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire. In 21 previous runs, Hines has made the call for Saturday’s A-Feature 14 times.

Swindell’s 28th appearance at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire since 1987, the five-time champion will not be alone as New Zealand’s Michael Pickens has been tabbed to pilot the Kevin Swindell Racing No. 39. Pickens has five A-Feature starts to his credit.

An overall count thus far of 16 A-Main starters and 19 Chili Bowl Rookies, one driver stands out among all on this year’s list of Chili Bowl Rookies. Much like Donny Schatz one year ago, the title is Rookie seems off, but nevertheless, Ohio’s Danny Smith will make his first appearance behind the wheel of a Chili Bowl Midget in 2018 for Landon Simon Racing. A member of the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Smith stated in an interview announcing the partnership that his last attempt at Midget racing was for Tracy Hines’ father in New Zealand in 1982.

Updated almost daily at http://www.chilibowl.com, the list of teams so far is as follows:

32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Entries as of December 1, 2017

Car# – Name (Hometown, State) (R) denotes Rookie status

* 0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, IN)

* 00-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS)

* 00C-Grady Chandler (Edmond, OK)

* 1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

* 1T-Tony Roney (Herculaneum, MO)

* 2-Ryan Hall (Midlothian, TX)

* 2A-TBA

* 2B -Jason Grady (Farmington, NM)

* 2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

* 2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, OK)

* 2G-Terry Goodwin (Laveen, AZ)

* 2ND-Jeb Sessum (Burleson, TX)

* 2T-TBA

* 2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

* 2X-Brent Beauchamp (Avon, IN)

* 3B-Austin Blair (St. Louis, MO)

* 3F-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

* 3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

* 3S-Brian Shirley (Chatham, IL)

* 3T-Tim Barber (Sonoma, CA)

* 3U-Mark Lowrey (Concord, NC)

* 4A-Chad Boespflug (Hanford, CA)

* 4D-Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA)

* 4J-Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)

* 4M (R)-Alison Slaton (Edmond, OK)

* 4MX (R)-Jake Morgan (Fair Oaks, CA)

* 4S (R)-Danny Smith (Chillicothe, OH)

* 5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, AR)

* 5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

* 5E-TBA

* 5F-Danny Frye III (St. Peters, MO)

* 5J-Jeff Crook (Garden City, KS)

* 5M-TBA

* 5T (R)-Presley Truedson (Kennedy, MN)

* 6M-Ray Seach (Beloit, WI)

* 7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

* 7AUS (R)-Mark Cooper (Sydney, NSW, Aust.)

* 7BC-TBA

* 7CG-John Ivy (Fremont, OH)

* 7CH (R)-Kelsey Ivy (Fremont, OH)

* 7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

* 7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, MO)

* 7K-TBA

* 7M-TBA

* 7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

* 7S-Pat Schudy (Springfield, MO)

* 7W-Scott Walton (Inola, OK)

* 7X-Gage Walker (Fairland, IN)

* 08-Kurt Blackaby (Bentonville, AR)

* 8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 8K-Chase Jones (Indianapolis, IN)

* 8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

* 9$-Kyle Clark (Sapulpa, OK)

* 9-Matt Moore (Oklahoma City, OK)

* 9D-Sean Dodenhoff (Reno, NV)

* 9E-Rick Shuman (Queen Creek, AZ)

* 9F (R)-Zac Forster (Bakersfield, CA)

* 9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

* 9K-Kyle Schuett (Philo, IL)

* 10K (R)-Dale Johnston (Colorado Springs, CO)

* 11E-Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, CA)

* 14H-Harley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 14JR (R)-Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 14S (R)-Rick Young (Lee’s Summit, MO)

* 14T-Tony Rossi (Brighton, CO)

* 15-TBA

* 15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

* 17BC-TBA

* 17R-Alex Shutte (Vista, CA)

* 17W-TBA

* 20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

* 21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

* 21X-TBA

* 22A-Andy Malpocker (St. Charles, MO)

* 22D-David Stephenson (Porter, OK)

* 22E-Shane Stewart (Bixby, OK)

* 22M-Chris Cochran (McCloud, OK)

* 23L (R)-Lee Lengel (Wellsville, KS)

* 23M-David Budres (Beloit, WI)

* 24-Tracy Hines (Wilkinson, IN)

* 24F-Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 24S-Landon Simon (Brownsburg, IN)

* 27Z-Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK)

* 28-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, MO)

* 28A-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

* 29-Anthony Nocella (Marlboro, MA)

* 29S-Timmy Buckwalter (Douglasville, PA)

* 31-Travis Berryhill (American Canyon, CA)

* 31J-James Burke (Arkadelphia, AR)

* 32-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

* 32D-Kody Swanson (Kingsburg, CA)

* 33J-Jackie Burke (Houston, TX)

* 35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

* 35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

* 39-Michael Pickens (Auckland, NZ)

* 39BC-TBA

* 41-TBA

* 44-Jared Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 44D-Phillip Dietz (Lake Ozark, MO)

* 44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MS)

* 45H-Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

* 45X-Bricen James (Albany, OR)

* 46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

* 46X (R)-Robert Spino (Wallingford, CT)

* 47M-TBA

* 49ER-TBA

* 49JR (R)-Andy Bradley (Bloomington, IN)

* 50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

* 51M (R)-Mark Maliepaard (Ripon, CA)

* 52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

* 52X (R)-Craig Oaks (Marshall, TX)

* 55D-Nick Drake (Mooresville, NC)

* 55X-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

* 56AP-Travis Young (Casey, IL)

* 57-Maria Cofer (Macdoel, CA)

* 57K-Kevin Studley (Brownsburg, IN)

* 68B (R)-Blain Petersen (Essex, IA)

* 71H (R)-Hudson O’Neal (Martinsville, IN)

* 71R-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

* 71T-Zac Taylor (Green River, WY)

* 71WG-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

* 74HD (R)-Drew Rader (Findlay, OH)

* 75-TBA

* 75X-TBA

* 76E-TBA

* 76G-David Gravel (Watertown, CT)

* 76J-Davey Jones (Warrendale, PA)

* 76M-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

* 84-TBA

* 84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

* 85-Matt Johnson (Edmond, OK)

* 88-Scottie McDonald (Porter, TX)

* 88N-D.J. Netto (Hanford, CA)

* 88T-Tyler Nelson (Indianapolis, IN)

* 91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

* 91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, OJ)

* 91M-Chase Majdic (Redding, CA)

* 91S-TBA (, )

* 91T-Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, OK)

* 92M-Josh Most (Red Oak, IA)

* 95T (R)-Buddy Tubbs (Colorado Springs, CO)

* 96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, OK)

* 97A-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, IL)

* 118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

* 321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

* TBA-TBA – Clauson-Marshall Racing

* TBA-TBA – Clauson-Marshall Racing

Entry List with sponsor information can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

Entries can be downloaded at http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Entry forms must include a current W9 form as well. Download the form at

https://www?.irs.gov/pub/irs-pdf/fw9.pdf

Early entry is $150 through December 14, 2017. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry.

Teams do need to note that the upcoming Chili Bowl will enforce a Muffler rule that will not allow inserts. All cars must run a Muffler. An update in the wording of the appearance rules states that the car’s number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 32nd annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 9-13, 2018

Where: River Spirit Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Discounted Early Entry ($150): November 1, 2017 – December 14, 2017

Late Entry ($200): December 15, 2017 – January 12, 2018

Entry Blank: http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453

Return Entries Via:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Entries will not be accepted via Social Media.

Nightly Sponsors:

Tuesday, January 9 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 9th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 10 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 11 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 12 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 13 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Live Coverage:*

Online PPV: http://www.racinboys.com (Until Saturday Night)

Saturday Night Coverage: MAVTV and LucasOilRacingtv.com

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014 and 2017), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long-standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

=======================================

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals – Est. 1987 – Tulsa, Okla.

Sources: Chili Bowl Nationals PR