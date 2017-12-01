SPRINGFIELD, MA — The Hoosier Tire/Sunoco New England Racers Auction/Trade presented by CARQUEST Genden Auto Parts will be held this Saturday at the MassMutual Center from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. On Friday, it was setup day for the show.

“It feels like rush hour on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday setting up the sixty plus vendors for the show at the MassMutual Center for Saturday,” stated Joe Lewandoski.

“$10 to listen to eight seminars and that is one bargain for any competitor who races on asphalt or dirt should not miss this.” Lewandoski said.

There will be plenty to offer from seminars to autograph sessions and more. There will be a Riverside Park Speedway reunion from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the Riverside Park Speedway Hall Of Fame Induction beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will be movies beginning at 4:30 p.m. There will be a storytelling session from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to bring back the memories of Riverside Park Speedway.

Tickets for adults are just $10 and kids 12 and under are free. There will be parking in The Riverfront Parking Lot and Free Shuttle Service Presented By King Ward Coach Lines to the MassMutual Center.

For more information on the show, please visit our website at www.neracersauction.com and the Facebook Page at New England Racers Auction/Trade Show

Sources: Matthew Wiernasz/New England Racers Auction and Trade Show PR