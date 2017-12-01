Laval, QC – December, 1st 2017 – Série ACT, the Canadian touring series operating under the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) flagship, is pleased to announce the 2018 schedule for ACT Late Model Sportsman, which will consist of nine (9) events at three different tracks in the Province of Quebec.

Serie ACT will kick off its 14th Championship stock car season, on Sunday, May 20, by making its first of four visits at Autodrome St-Eustache (ASE). A 4/10th-mile oval track, located just North of Montreal. It will return to the speed plant on July 7th, August 18th, and Septembre 23rd.

Autodrome Montmagny, located in the scenic city of Montmagny, which is 45 minutes East of the Quebec city bridges, will host 4 Championship races as well. The 3/8 mile oval will host events on June 9th and 24th, July 21st, and September 1st.

After a year absent from the calendar, Autodrome Chaudiere is reinstated. Série ACT will visit the 1/4 mile track nested in the hills of the city of Vallée-Jonction (Quebec) on July 28th.

The last 2018 event on the schedule will be raced at ASE on September 23rd, at which time it will crown its new Champion. The winning Champion will be succeeding to an impressive list of former Champions: Jonathan Bouvrette, Patrick Laperle (4), Dany Trépanier, Alex Labbé, Donald Theetge (2), Jean-François Déry, Karl Allard, Alexandre Gingras, Sylvain Lacombe.

Marc Patrick Roy, the Managing director for Série ACT is pleased with the schedule, but his work is not completed: “The drivers and spectators had asked for more events than we did in 2017. We listened. Also, I am pleased to say that our schedule is harmonized with the ACT Late Model Tour (US Tour), a driver, if he wanted to, could race in 18 events in 2018. But the planning work for 2018 is not finished. We need to complete our sponsorship deals and while we do that, we also continue to work on the possibility of having a 10th event on the schedule. More news will be released prior to the New Year as it becomes available.”

The 2018 ACT Late Model Sportsman rule book and registration forms are available online atwww.serieact.com.

For more information, contact us via media@serieact.com or by telephone at 514-907-1773.

2018 SÉRIE ACT LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN SERIES SCHEDULE

DATE PISTE

1. Sunday, May 20 AUTODROME ST-EUSTACHE

2. Saturday, June 9 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY

3. Sunday, June 24 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY

4. Saturday, July 7 AUTODROME ST-EUSTACHE

5. Saturday, July 21 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY

6. Saturday, July 28 AUTODROME CHAUDIÈRE

7. Saturday, August 18 AUTODROME ST-EUSTACHE

8. Saturday, September 1 AUTODROME MONTMAGNY

9. Sunday, September 23 AUTODROME ST-EUSTACHE

Subject to change without prior notice

Sources: Série ACT PR