MILLSBORO, DE – The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco is roaring into 2018.

On the heels of the most successful season to date for the series, STSS management has announced the 2018 big-block/small-block Modified schedule for the Halmar International North Region and Velocita-USA South Region.

The milestone 50th race in series history will kick-start ‘18 at Del.’s Georgetown Speedway on March 17 with the Melvin L. Joseph Memorial, a 49-lap event offering a minimum of $4,900 to win and $490 to start. A preliminary small-block Modified program has been added on Friday night (March 16), meaning teams will receive two paychecks for their trip south.



Georgetown, a “specials-only” half-mile oval, will host three total STSS Velocita South events in ’18: the fifth annual ‘Blast at the Beach’ on Tuesday, August 28 and the title-deciding Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend Friday-Saturday Oct. 26-27.

Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway returns for the third consecutive season with the ‘South Jersey Shootout’ on Sunday, April 22.

The ‘Diamond State 50’ at the Cathell family’s Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del., kicks off the holiday Memorial Day weekend on Thursday, May 24.

The only combined ‘North-South’ event on the schedule takes place at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Pa., on Tuesday, June 5 with the ‘Anthracite Assault’ 50-lap event.

$10,000 cash awaits the winner of the York County Nationals on Sunday, July 29 at the newly renamed BAPS Motor Speedway (formerly Susquehanna Speedway Park) in Newberrytown, Pa.

For the first time since 1987, Modifieds roar around the ‘Speed Palace’ of Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway on Friday, October 12 with the ‘Speed Showcase’ featuring a doubleheader of 410 Sprint Cars and Modifieds.

The Halmar International North Region will again start and end at the legendary Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, N.Y. The ‘Hard Clay Open’ kicks it all off on Sunday, April 8, while the ‘Hard Clay Finale’ brings down the curtain on Thursday, Oct. 18, the eve of Eastern States Weekend. The ‘Hard Clay Finale’ will be the championship event of ’18 for the North competitors.

Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, N.Y., hosts the second round of the series on Memorial Day weekend, Sunday, May 27, with the ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ fifth edition.

Tyler Siri’s Outlaw Speedway in Dundee, N.Y., returns to the schedule after an absence of one year on Wednesday, June 20 with the ‘Outlaw Showdown’ 50.

Accord (N.Y.) Speedway is the site to celebrate Independence Day on Tuesday, July 3 with the sixth ‘Battle of the Bullring’ on the quarter-mile oval. The post-Thanksgiving, non-points ‘Gobbler’ will again close out Northeast dirt-track racing in ’18 at the Gary and Donna Palmer-owned venue on Nov. 24.

Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park will see two visits by the STSS in ’18. The first takes place on Wednesday, July 25 with the ‘Afton Action 50’ and the second is the American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11 on Oct. 5-6.

Woodhull (N.Y.) Raceway and Albany-Saratoga Speedway in Malta, N.Y., offer August stops on the series. Woodhull’s ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 54’ takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 8, while the ‘Stampede at ‘toga’ takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 14 at Albany-Saratoga, the ‘Great Race Place’ of the Capital Region.

Huge bonuses await STSS racers in ’18. A driver winning both the North and South STSS regions and the ‘home-track’ American Racer Cup will receive a $25,000 bonus from Sunoco Race Fuels and Insinger Performance. Should a driver win the North or South STSS regions and the American Racer Cup, Sunoco and Insinger Performance will offer $10,000 cash.

Guaranteed championship amounts for ’18 are as follows: $12,500 (North), $10,000 (South) and $10,000 (American Racer Cup).

Details of the STSS Sportsman program are being finalized, with a schedule release planned before the end of December.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

The Short Track Super Series is presented by American Racer/Lias Tire, Sunoco Race Fuel, Bob Hilbert Sportswear, Halmar International, Allstar Performance, ATL Racing Fuel Cells, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bicknell Racing Products, Dirt Track Digest, Fast Axle, Fox Racing Shocks, Hig Fab, Henry’s Exhaust, HyperCo, Keizer Wheels, Kirkey Racing Fabrication, K&N, QA1, Race Pro Weekly, Racing Optics, Teo-Pro Car, Velocita, Weld & Wilwood.

Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco 2018 Schedule

Halmar International North

Sunday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Open

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – Lightning on the Mountain

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Wednesday, June 20 – Outlaw Speedway/Dundee, N.Y. – Outlaw Showdown

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – Battle of the Bullring 6

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – Afton Action 50

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – Hustlin’ the High Banks 54

Tuesday, August 14 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Stampede at ‘toga

Friday-Saturday, October 5-6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 11

Thursday, October 18 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Hard Clay Finale

Velocita-USA South

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial

Sunday, April 22 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. – South Jersey Shootout

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – Anthracite Assault – COMBO

Sunday, July 29 – BAPS Motor Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win!

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach

Friday, October 12 – Port Royal Speedway/Port Royal, Pa. – Speed Showcase

Friday-Saturday October 26-27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Sources: Brett Deyo/Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco PR