GEORGETOWN, DE – Historic Georgetown Speedway is preparing for another diverse and exciting season of stock car racing in 2018.

Speedway promoter BD Motorsports Media LLC has released the new schedule featuring a line-up of special events for race fans and competitors in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The first on-track action at the Sussex County half-mile oval is set for Saturday, March 10 with an open practice session from 1-5 p.m.

The following weekend, Georgetown opens the outdoor 2018 dirt-track Modified season with a two-day Melvin L. Joseph Memorial March 16-17. Friday night is headlined by the small-block Modifieds battling for $3,049 to win, while Saturday Georgetown will host the milestone 50th event in Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco history with the 49-lap main paying $4,900 to win minimum and $490 to start.

A full lineup of racing over the two-day lid-lifter is planned.

For the first time ever at Georgetown, the Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model touring series visits the speedway on Thursday, April 19 paying a massive $2,000 to win for RUSH Crate Late Model competitors! This event is part of a ‘Battle of the Bay’ speedweek that includes Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del., Wednesday, Potomac Speedway in Budd’s Creek, Md., on Friday and Winchester (Va.) Speedway Saturday.

Modifieds paying $3,000 to win will accompany the RUSH Late Models on the Thursday show.

The Deron Rust Memorial paying $3,396 to the winner for the Modifieds takes place on Friday, May 4 with the NASCAR action taking place at nearby Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Modifieds return as headliners on Friday, June 1, again battling for a $3,000 top prize.

Super Late Models shine on Friday, June 29 with the ‘Clash for Cash’ event paying $3,500 to win for 35 laps. The ‘Clash for Cash’ program is a union of Mid-Atlantic tracks with a point fund at year-end. Participating venues include Georgetown, Potomac, Winchester, Delaware International, Bedford (Pa.) Speedway and Hagerstown (Md.) Speedway.

A unique Modified-Super Late Model doubleheader takes place on Friday, July 20 with Modifieds battling for $3,000 to win and Super Late Models aiming for a $2,500 top prize.

For the second consecutive year, the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Models return to the speedway in a $10,000 to win, 40-lap program. This year’s date is Thursday, Aug. 16.

The fifth anniversary of the ‘Blast at the Beach’ takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 28 with the STSS Modifieds topping the program in a 35-lap, $5,000-to-win show.

The sole September program takes place on Friday, Sept. 21 featuring Modifieds and United Racing Club (URC) 360 Sprint Cars in competition.

For the third consecutive year, the Mid-Atlantic Championship weekend serves as the curtain-closer for racing at Georgetown. This two-day extravaganza on October 26-27 includes a $5,000 championship-deciding 40-lapper for the STSS Velocita South Region, a 40-lap, $5,000-to-win Super Late Model event and 30-lap small-block Modified event offering $3,000 to win. The Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series also visits during this weekend.

Season passes are now on sale for the 2018 season for both the grandstand ($175) and pit area ($275). Season passes include ALL events on the speedway schedule. To access the forms, click the following link: http://www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com/?page_id=78

Georgetown Speedway, originally constructed by Melvin L. Joseph in 1949, is located at the intersection of Route 113 and Speedway Road in Georgetown, Del., just miles from the Delaware beaches and less than a 40-minute drive from Ocean City, Md.

A website is live for the speedway at www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com. Like Georgetown Speedway on Facebook, follow @thegtownspdwy on Twitter, e-mail georgetownspeedway@gmail.com or contact the speedway hotline at 302.563.GTWN (4896).

Georgetown Speedway 2018 Schedule

Saturday, March 10 – Open Practice (Rain Date: March 11)

Pit Gates Open: Noon – Practice 1-5 p.m.

Grandstand Admission: FREE – Pit Admission: $20

Friday–Saturday March 16–17 – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial Weekend

Friday, March 16 – Small-Block Modifieds 30 laps, $3,049 to win plus RUSH Crate Late Models, Delmarva Chargers & Delaware Super Trucks – Open practice for big-block Modifieds and all other divisions

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:20 p.m. – Racing: 7:15 p.m.

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Saturday, March 17 – Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita South Region Modifieds 49 laps, $4,900 to win, $490 to start plus STSS L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman $1,000 to win, Delaware Super Trucks, Delmarva Chargers, Southern Delaware Vintage Cars & Little Lincolns (Rain Date: March 18)

Pit Gates Open: Noon – Grandstand Gates: 1 p.m. – Hot Laps: 3 p.m. – Racing: 4 p.m.

Grandstand Admission: $25 – Pit Admission: $35

Two-Day Passes – Grandstand: $40 – Pit: $65

Thursday, April 19 – ‘Battle of the Bay’ Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC RUSH Dirt Late Model Series $2,000 to win – Modifieds $3,000 to win plus Delmarva Chargers and Delaware Super Trucks

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:20 p.m. – Racing: 7:15 p.m.

Friday, May 4 – Deron Rust Memorial 33 laps, $3,396 to win Modifieds plus L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman, RUSH Crate Late Models, Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks, Southern Delaware Vintage Cars & Little Lincolns

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 7 p.m. – Racing: 7:45 p.m.

Friday, June 1 – Modifieds 30 laps, $3,000 to win plus L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman, Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks, Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars & Little Lincolns

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 29 – ‘Clash for Cash’ Super Late Model Series: 35 laps, $3,500-to-win Super Late Models plus RUSH Crate Late Models, Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks & Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 20 – Blue Hen Dispose-All Night: Modifieds 30 laps, $3,000 to win, Super Late Models 25 laps, $2,500 to win plus L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman, Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks, Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars & Little Lincolns

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 16 – Fulton Bank 40: World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series 40 laps, $10,000 to win plus Delaware Super Trucks, Delmarva Chargers & Little Lincolns

Grandstand Admission: $30 – Pit Admission: $40

Pit Gates Open: 3 p.m. – Grandstand Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing: 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 28 – Blast at the Beach 5: Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita South Region Modifieds 35 laps, $5,000 to win, $400 to start plus STSS L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman $1,000 to win, Delaware Super Trucks & Delmarva Chargers (Rain Date: August 29)

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing 7:30 p.m.

Friday, September 21 – URC 360 Sprint Cars plus Modifieds $3,000 to win, L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman, Delmarva Chargers, Delaware Super Trucks & Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars

Grandstand Admission: $20 – Pit Admission: $35

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:45 p.m. – Racing 7:30 p.m.

Friday–Saturday October 26-27 – Mid-Atlantic Championship Weekend

Friday: Small-Block Modified Championship 30 laps, $3,000 to win plus RUSH Crate Late Models $1,000 to win, Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco Velocita South Region Modified qualifying, Super Late Model qualifying, Little Lincolns, Delmarva Chargers & Delaware Super Trucks

Pit Gates Open: 4 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 5 p.m. – Hot Laps: 6:20 p.m. – Racing: 7:15 p.m.

Grandstand Admission: $25 – Pit Admission: $35

Saturday: Short Track Super Series (STSS) Modified Fueled By Sunoco Modified Championship 40 laps, $5,000 to win, Super Late Models 40 laps, $5,000 to win, STSS L&J Sheet Metal Crate 602 Sportsman $1,000 to win, Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, Southern Delaware Vintage Stock Cars, Delmarva Chargers & Delaware Super Trucks

Pit Gates Open: 1 p.m. – Grandstand Gates: 2 p.m.– Hot Laps: 4 p.m. – Racing: 5 p.m.

Grandstand Admission: $25 – Pit Admission: $35

Two-Day Passes – Grandstand: $40 – Pit: $65

SCHEDULE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

Sources: Brett Deyo/Georgetown Speedway PR