In March, POWRi will return to I-44 Riverside Speedway for the Fifth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Reminiscent of the inaugural Turnpike Challenge, Christopher Bell dominated the 2017 Turnpike Challenge, sweeping both nights for a powerful showing at the event joined by the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League.

Starting 2018, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will head to Ocala, Florida for the season opener at Bubba Raceway Park for the Inaugural Toyota Sunshine State Midget Challenge. This will be POWRi’s maiden voyage to Florida and an exciting new crown jewel in POWRi’s history with a two-day show on Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th.

Belleville, IL – The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League has released a schedule showcasing 38 -events throughout 2018 with the season kicking off in February at Bubba Raceway Park and ending in November at Kennedale Speedway for the Season Championship.

New to 2018, Jacksonville Speedway hosts the Inaugural Midget Gold Cup on Friday, April 6th and Saturday, April 7th showcasing the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League. Two weeks later POWRi heads to Belle-Clair Speedway before taking to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Saturday alongside the World of Outlaws.

The Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals, a fan-favorite doubleheader weekend, will kick off the month of May at Valley Speedway on May 4th and round out the weekend with the annual appearance at the title-sponsor owned Lucas Oil Speedway, labeled the “Diamond of Dirt Tracks,” on May 5th. The Missouri Mid-State Midget Nationals will be tri-sanctioned with the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League, and the POWRi Lucas Oil Allstar Midget League.

After a wild inaugural showcasing in late September 2017 at Southern Illinois Raceway for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets, which saw Christopher Bell take the checkers, the League is set to return on Saturday, May 19th for the Second Annual Southern Illinois Shootout.

The Seventh Annual Illinois SPEED Week, will host five consecutive nights of racing. Belle-Clair Speedway returns and will anchor the opening night of Illinois SPEED Week on Wednesday, June 6th. The League will then head to Fayette County Speedway for night two on Thursday, June 7th and then to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, June 8th before Macon Speedway on Saturday, June 9th. Illinois SPEED Week will conclude on Sunday, June 10th at Lincoln Speedway.Saturday, June 30th at Macon Speedway and Sunday, July 1st POWRi will be run alongside the UMP Summer Nationals “Hell Tour.”

After two nights of incredible racing in 2017, Valley Speedway hosts the Second Annual Thunder in the Valley on July 13th and 14th. Again tri-sanctioned for 2018, fans can expect to see excellent racing after Tanner Thorson won the opening night, with Spencer Bayston rounding out the weekend for a Keith Kunz Motorsports sweep of the Inaugural “Thunder in the Valley.”

The POWRi Lucas Oil National and West Midget Leagues will return to Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 on Friday and Saturday, August 3rd and 4th to run alongside the World of Outlaws for the Iron Man weekend. 2017’s Ironman weekend produced a first-time winner with the League, as Kyle Schuett took the Prelude to the Ironman before rain claimed night two.

Rich in heritage and tradition, Angell Park Speedway will host two showings of the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League in 2018. The first, coming on Sunday, July 8th will be the 37th Annual Pepsi Nationals. Saturday, July 7th the League will run at Fairbury American Legion Speedway before making the drive north to “The Prairie.” The League will then return to Angell Park on Sunday, August 20th for the Sun Prairie Cornfest.

2018 will continue to be dotted with key events of the League’s traditional schedule, including the Camfield Memorial at Macon Speedway on Saturday, August 19th, the Herb Barlow Memorial on Friday, September 7th at Jacksonville Speedway, and the Charlene Meents Memorial on Saturday, September 29th.

New for 2018, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will head to Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Missouri for Labor Day weekend. Wrapping up the 2018 National tour, Kennedale Speedway Park in Kennedale, Texas will host the Season Championship. This event will be joined by the POWRi Lucas Oil West Midget League to round out 2018.

2018 – POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget Schedule

Fri, Feb 9 Bubba Raceway Park – Sunshine State Midget Challenge

Sat, Feb 10 Bubba Raceway Park – Sunshine State Midget Challenge

Fri, March 23* I-44 Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

Sat, March 24* I-44 Speedway – Turnpike Challenge

Fri, April 6 Jacksonville Speedway – Midget Gold Cup

Sat April 7 Jacksonville Speedway – Midget Gold Cup

Fri, April 20 Belle-Clair Speedway – Knepper Memorial

Sat, April 21 I-55 Raceway – With the World of Outlaws

Fri, May 4*+ Valley Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

Sat, May 5*+ Lucas Oil Speedway – MO Mid-State Midget Nationals

Fri, May 11 Jacksonville Speedway – Midwest Season Opener

Sat, May 12 Macon Speedway – Midwest Season Opener

Fri, May 18 Belle-Clair Speedway – Southern Illinois Shootout

Sat, May 19 Southern Illinois Raceway – Southern Illinois Shootout

Wed, June 6 Belle-Clair Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Thur, June 7 Fayette County Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Fri, June 8 Jacksonville Speedway – Illinois SPEED Week

Sat, June 9 Macon Speedway – SPEED Week

Sun, June 10 Lincoln Speedway – SPEED Week

Sat, June 30 Macon Speedway

Sun, July 1 Lincoln Speedway

Sat, July 7 Fairbury Speedway

Sun, July 8 Angell Park Speedway – Pepsi Nationals

Fri, July 13*+ Valley Speedway – Thunder In the Valley

Sat, July 14*+ Valley Speedway – Thunder In the Valley

Fri, Aug 3 * I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Sat, Aug 4 * I-55 Raceway – Iron Man 55

Sat, Aug 19 Macon Speedway – Camfield Memorial

Sun, Aug 20 Angell Park Speedway – Cornfest

Sat, Sept 1 Lake Ozarks Speedway

Sun, Sept 2 Lake Ozarks Speedway

Fri, Sept 7 Jacksonville Speedway – Herb Barlow Memorial

Sat, Sept 8 Spoon River Speedway – Tom Knowles Memorial

Sat, Sept 29 Belle-Clair Speedway – Meents Memorial

Fri, Oct 12 Jacksonville Speedway

Sat, Oct 13 Belle-Clair Speedway – Battle at the Bullring

Fri, Nov 9* Kennedale Speedway Park – Season Championship

Sat, Nov 10* Kennedale Speedway Park – Season Championship

Co-Sanction – *POWRi West, +Outlaw

