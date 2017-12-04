Speedway, IN (Dec. 4, 2017) – The United States Auto Club (USAC), the most diversified motorsports sanctioning body in the world, announced its USAC .25 (quarter midgets) season-opening event will be held at Daytona International Speedway, February 8-11, 2018.

This will be the first time the USAC .25 series has ever raced at the historic and world-renowned motorsports facility. A 1/20th of a mile long tri-oval racetrack will be temporarily constructed on a paved section inside DIS.

“When the motorsports world descends upon Daytona International Speedway in February, competitors in the USAC .25 quarter midget series will have the opportunity to compete on one of racing’s greatest stages,” Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile said. “The future stars of racing will be surrounded by an incredible atmosphere and we look forward to seeing them battle for a coveted Daytona trophy.”

There are over 42 USAC .25 clubs located nationwide. Thousands of kids, ages 5-13 and their families participate in the USAC-sanctioned quarter midget series. Some notable graduates that have raced quarter midgets include Jeff Gordon, Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Sarah Fisher and A.J.Foyt.



“One of our primary goals for our USAC .25 series is that we offer the kids an experience unfound anywhere else in motorsports,” said Kevin Miller, President of USAC. “We want to assure that the investment in time and money the families are making will provide experiences and memories that last a lifetime. What better way to give our competitors and their families the incredible opportunity to race where nearly all of the greats have than beginning our national season at Daytona.”

USAC is the official sanctioning body of many of today’s largest racing series including its own suite of circle track series in Sprint, Midget and .25 Midget racing, Pirelli World Challenge, Red Bull Global Rallycross, International Snowmobile Racing, American Rally Association, Robby Gordon Stadium Trucks, TORC Off Road Championship, Ultra 4 Racing, and Formula Race Promotions.

Daytona International Speedway offers a three-day Inﬁeld/Stadium/UNOH Fanzone ticket for Advance Auto Parts Weekend for $85 (valid Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11). To purchase, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or 1-800-PITSHOP.

For more information, contact Danielle Frye at 317-247-5151 or danielle@usacracing.com.

Sources: USAC PR