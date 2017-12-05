Management for Riverside International Speedway are pleased to announce two significant event dates for the 2018 season. The IWK 250 Super Race Weekend presented by Steve Lewis is set for July 12 to 14 and the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Weekend featuring the Bumper to Bumper 300 will be August 17 and 18. Both events are major stock car races on the Canadian racing calendar and those that fans from throughout the Maritimes and beyond plan their holidays around.

“It is important we get these dates out as early as we can,” said Paul McLean, general manager of Riverside International Speedway. “We’ve been getting requests for next year’s dates basically since the day after this year’s IWK 250. We’re pleased to be able to satisfy those requests so early this year.”

The IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis is a must do event for Maritime race fans and a bucket list event for fans from throughout North America. It attracts entries from the biggest names in Canadian super late model stock car racing and stars from NASCAR. 2017 saw the legendary Mark Martin come out of retirement to be a part of the IWK 250, along with a visit from Chocolate Myers well-known fuel man for Dale Earnhardt Sr. as well as co-host of Tradin’ Paint on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. Other NASCAR celebrities who have been part of the IWK 250 include Brad Keselowski, Joey Logano, Matt Crafton, Ricky Craven, Aric Almirola, David Reutimann, Marcos Ambrose, Austin Theriault, and Regan Smith. Smith is the only NASCAR celebrity to ever win the IWK 250; Truro’s Dylan Blenkhorn is the defending champion.

After being full to capacity this year at the IWK 250, management is exploring options to expand spectator and RV parking at Riverside for the 2018 season. Camping reservations should be available early in the new year and tickets in late spring. The celebrity driver announcement and more event details will be made as available.

The Bumper to Bumper 300 is round nine of 13 on the 2018 NASCAR Pinty’s Series schedule and the series only stop in Canada east of Quebec. This event is historically pivotal on the chase for the championship and a favourite among racers and race fans alike. In fact, for the last three years, the winner of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Riverside has gone on to win the series championship. The announcement of the Bumper to Bumper 300 at Riverside in 2018 further extends the facilities long-term relationship with NASCAR, motorsports preeminent stock car racing organization.

The Bumper to Bumper 300 will feature racers from all over Canada, most of whom have graduated from a regional touring series or track. Under NASCAR’s sanction, they compete for Canada’s only national series title. Fans will remember the 2017 edition of the race with Alex Labbe’s last-lap pass off turn four as one of the most exciting in series history. The NASCAR Pinty’s Series continues to grow in 2018 making its first ever stop in the U.S. with New Hampshire Motor Speedway on the schedule September 22, the 12th of 13 points-paying races for the season.

The IWK 250 Super Race Weekend gets underway Thursday, July 12 at the annual Tailgate Party with a live concert, continues Friday, July 13 with the Napa Sportsman Series and Legends racing, and culminates Saturday, July 14 with the IWK 250 presented by Steve Lewis.

The NASCAR Weekend kicks off Friday, August 17 with the Napa Sportsman Series. On Saturday, August 18 it’s the NASCAR Pinty’s Series in the Bumper to Bumper 300. RV parking is unreserved for this event.

Riverside International Speedway will host a total of four special events over the 2018 season. The remaining two dates, one in June and one in September, will be announced once approved by management for the Parts for Trucks Pro Stock Tour.

About Riverside International Speedway:

Riverside International Speedway is recognized as a premiere stock racing facility in Canada. The 1/3-mile high-banked asphalt oval roars to action several times a year for special events. It is the home of the IWK 250 – widely known as the best stock-car race in Canada, and of the Bumper to Bumper 300 – eastern Canada’s only NASCAR event. Located in James River, between New Glasgow and Antigonish, the facility is easily accessible at exit 30 on Trans Canada Highway 104. For more information please visit www.riversidespeedway.ca or call 902-863-2410.

Sources: Riverside International Speedway PR