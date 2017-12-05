Sportsman to Feature New Triple Crown Series

Salem, IN (December 5, 2017) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS officials have released the 2018 schedule for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Powered by JEGS. 2018 will be the 13th season of competition for the Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Series that crowned Jason Neal as its 2017 Owners Champion and KC Spillers as its 2017 Drivers Champion.

The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman have a total of 11 events on the 2018 schedule, including a new Triple Crown Series that will feature three 100-lap, $2000 to win events, and a points fund that will pay the Triple Crown Champion $1000. There will also be 2 random draw winners for $500 each from all teams that have attended all three Triple Crown events.

The Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman will have three events at Anderson Speedway located in Anderson, Indiana, including one Triple Crown event. The series will have two events at Mt. Lawn Speedway, located in New Castle, Indiana and Baer Field Motorsports Park, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, with each track hosting one Triple Crown event. The series will have two events each at Lucas Oil Raceway, located just west of Indianapolis in Brownsburg, Indiana, and at Winchester Speedway, located in Winchester, Indiana.

The 2017 Chase format for determining a series champion produced more teams competing for a championship, in every CRA division, than the previous year. Officials want to see that continue for the tracks and fans, while addressing ways to put more value in being the overall series points leaders. CRA will announce final changes to the Chase format for 2018 at the awards banquet on January 5th.

More information on all the CRA Series is available at www.cra-racing.com.

2018 Vore’s Welding CRA Late Model Sportsman Schedule

Sunday, March 25 – Lucas Oil Raceway

Saturday, April 7 – Anderson Speedway

Sunday, May 27 – Mt. Lawn Speedway

Saturday, June 23 – Baer Field Motorsports Park

Sunday, July 1 – Mt. Lawn Speedway

Saturday, July 14 – Anderson Speedway

Saturday, August 4 – Baer Field Motorsports Park

Sun/Mon, September 2-3 – Winchester Speedway

Saturday, September 15 – Anderson Speedway

Sat/Sun, September 29-30 – Lucas Oil Raceway

Friday, October 12 – Winchester Speedway (Special Non-Points)

Saturday, October 13 – Winchester Speedway

Sources: CRA PR