The Pontiac (MI) Silverdome was imploded today. The venue was best known as the former home of the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons.

It also had a brief racing history in the 1980s. Gene Gennetten won the inaugural race in 1980. Butch Miller won an ASA race on February 27, 1983. Tom Cororan won the World of Outlaws Midget race in 1983.

