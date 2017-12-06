Salem, IN. (December 6, 2017) – Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS Officials and the Management of Birch Run Speedway & Event Center located in Birch Run, Michigan, are pleased to announce that the 2018 Masters of the Pro’s, Pro Late Model event sanctioned by the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, will take place at Birch Run Speedway on Friday, June 8th. 2018 will be the sixth edition of the Masters of the Pro’s and for the first time, the event will be contested at the four-tenths mile Birch Run Speedway. Fifty-Six laps have been added to the traditional 144 lap distance, making this 200 lap race the longest race in JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour history.

The 200 lap event will pay $10,000 to win plus bonuses, making it the highest paying Pro/Crate Late Model event in the country currently scheduled for 2018. In addition, the winner will be awarded a signature green jacket, similar to the one that is known for adorning the champion of golf’s Masters event. The Masters of the Pro’s will be a one day show on Friday, June 8th and will be 200 green flag laps. Pits stops, utilizing controlled cautions, will contribute to the strategy necessary to win this prestigious event.

“All of us here at Birch Run Speedway & Event Center are very excited to host this event during a big weekend of racing in Pure Michigan,” remarked Speedway General Manager, Mike Szukhent. The 2018 Masters of the Pro’s 200 at Birch Run Speedway Friday night, June 8th, follows afternoon activities during day one of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 weekend at Michigan International Speedway. “200 laps of late model racing, featuring top drivers, with pit stops, this is really exciting” Mr. Szukhent enthusiastically added.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series competitor Chase Elliott won the inaugural Masters of the Pro’s event in 2013. Georgia teenager Anderson Bowen won the 2014 edition. NASCAR Camping World Truck Series competitor John Hunter Nemechek, son of NASCAR competitor Joe Nemechek, won both the 2015 and 2016 events. Borden, Indiana’s Cole Williams won the 2017 Masters of the Pro’s.

“The Masters of the Pro’s event has become one of the most prestigious Pro Late Model events in the country and we are very happy that Birch Run Speedway has stepped up to continue the great tradition of this event,” remarked R.J. Scott, Managing Partner with CRA. “With the increased purse and laps, fans are going to see a great race that will attract the best racers from all over the country.”

“Race fans in this area have had to wait a long time for an event of this magnitude,” stated Motor City Racing Promotions President, Scott Menlen, a spokesman for Birch Run Speedway. “Birch Run has diehard race fans that deserve to have an event like this,” he added. Former JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour feature winners, Dan Leeck, Robbie Johnson and Kyle Hayden all have deep racing roots in the Birch Run area. Eddie Hoffman (2011), Daniel Hemric (2012) and Cody Coughlin (2013) are among the out-of-towners that have visited CRA’s victory lane at Birch Run Speedway in the past.

More event and track information can be found at www.birchrunmispeedway.com. You can follow the Speedway on Facebook by going to www.facebook.com/birchrunspeedway.

More information on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance is available at www.cra-racing.com.

Sources: CRA