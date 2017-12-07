Masters of the Pros Event to be contested at a New Track in 2018

Salem, Indiana (December 7, 2017): Champion Racing Association Powered by JEGS has officially released the 2018 schedule for the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour 2018 schedule will consist of 13 total races, with 12 of those being point events. 2018 will be the eighth season of competition for the crate late model touring series sanctioned by Champion Racing Association.

“We are really excited about the 2018 schedule with the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour,” remarked R.J. Scott, Managing Partner of CRA. “We have a great mix of events on the schedule again that will challenge our drivers throughout the season and provide some great racing for our fans!”

The 2017 Chase format for determining a series champion produced more teams competing for a championship, in every CRA division, than the previous year. Officials want to see that continue for the tracks and fans, while addressing ways to put more value in being the overall series point’s leaders. CRA will announce final changes to the Chase format for 2018 at the awards banquet on January 5th.

The 2018 racing season kicks off with the traditional non-points opener for both the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS and the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour with CRA SpeedFest 2018 at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia on Saturday-Sunday, January 27th & 28th. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour race will be a 125 lap four tire event, counting yellow flag laps up to lap 100. This event has traditionally attracted the best Pro Late Model drivers from all around the country.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will then kick off its 2018 point season on the four-tenths mile track at Birch Run Speedway & Event Center located in Birch Run, Michigan on Sunday, April 29th, this will be the first of two visits to this track in 2018.

The series will then head south to Bristol Motor Speedway as part of the huge Second Annual Short Track U.S. Nationals, in a 100 lap event on Saturday-Sunday, May 19th & 20th. Borden, Indiana’s Cole Williams won the inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing JEGS/Pro Late Model event at the famed “last coliseum” last May.

The series will then head back to the Birch Run Speedway & Event Center for the Masters of the Pros 200 on Friday, June 8th. The 200-lap event will pay $10,000 to win, making it one of the highest paying crate late model events in the country, plus the winner will be awarded a signature green jacket, similar to the one that is known for adorning the champion of golf’s Masters event.

The series will then visit the famed High Banks of Salem Speedway, in Salem, Indiana on Saturday, June 16th, for what is always an exciting battle to the finish.

The series will then make its first ever visit to Baer Field Motorsports Park, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The half-mile track has hosted several other CRA events since 1998. The event was postponed because of weather three times in 2017 before having to be canceled.

The series will then head to Kil-Kare Speedway in Xenia, Ohio on Saturday, July 21st. That track reopened in 2017 season after being closed the previous two seasons.

The series will then head north for its first of three straight Michigan races. The first will be at Auto City Speedway in Clio on Saturday, August 4th. The series will stay in Michigan for an August 11th race at Berlin Raceway. The third and final Michigan race of the 2018 season will take place at Owosso Speedway on Saturday, August 24th. The Owosso event will be the first race of the series Chase.

The series will then head to the legendary 1/2 mile high-banks of Winchester Speedway in Winchester, Indiana on Sunday, September 2nd to kick off the famous World Stock Car Festival on Labor Day Weekend. That event will be the second race of the series Chase.

The series will then be the featured event at Fall Brawl 2018 at Lucas Oil Raceway just outside of Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday-Sunday, September 29th & 30th, the third event of the series Chase.

The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will crown their 2018 Tour Champion at Winchester Speedway as part of the 47th Annual Winchester 400 Weekend on Friday, October 12th in its second visit of the season to Winchester Speedway.

2018 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Schedule

Sat./Sun., January 27-28 Watermelon Capital Speedway

Sunday, April 29 Birch Run Speedway

Sat./Sun., May 19-20 Bristol Motor Speedway

Friday, June 8 Birch Run Speedway

Saturday, June 16 Salem Speedway

Saturday, June 30 Baer Field Motorsports Park

Saturday, July 21 Kil-Kare Speedway

Saturday, August 4 Auto City Speedway

Saturday, August 11 Berlin Raceway

Saturday, August 25 Owosso Speedway

Sunday, September 2 Winchester Speedway

Sat./Sun., September 29-30 Lucas Oil Raceway

Friday, October 12 Winchester Speedway

