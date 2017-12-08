BROWNSBURG, IN (December 8, 2017) – Recently unveiling a schedule that now includes 55 events at 36 different facilities, the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions will now add even more hype to their 2018 campaign by announcing a multi-year broadcast agreement with MAVTV Motorsports Network that will stretch through the 2019 season.

A broadcast schedule that will include 16 original air and re-air times between September 2 and October 21, MAVTV will showcase Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition during eight different programs at eight different facilities in 2018, each being aired at least twice. Events to be broadcast on MAVTV include all three IRA co-sanctioned programs at Plymouth (WI) Dirt Track, Angell Park Speedway, and the Dirt Oval @ Route 66 on May 19, May 20, and June 30, respectively. MAVTV will also capture action during the first two dates of Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Cometic Gasket; Attica Raceway Park on June 15 and Eldora Speedway on June 16.

Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions visits to Jackson Motorplex and Knoxville Raceway on July 27-28 will also be aired on MAVTV, with the 51st running of the Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway, awarding $51,000 in 2018, capping off the television schedule. The historic Tuscarora 50 will take shape on September 8 and will air for the first time at 8:00 PM on October 21.

The 2019 broadcast schedule, comprised of ten Arctic Cat All Star events, will be determined at a later date.

“We are excited to bring the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions to MAVTV,” Tony Stewart, owner of the Arctic Cat All Star Series of Champions, said. “Gaining a television audience and raising the potential for new viewers is an important piece of the overall puzzle. Our goal is to gain valuable exposure to our race teams, as well as Series partners and supporters. I want to thank MAVTV and all of the participating tracks for helping us mold a television schedule. It takes a lot of work and dedication to bring something like this to life.”

Available in over 30 million households through multiple video providers including DIRECTV, Verizon FiOS, Mediacom, Charter Spectrum, Optimum, Suddenlink, Frontier Communications, Comcast Xfinity, and CenturyLink, fans tuning into MAVTV for the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions broadcasts will be welcomed by host, Dave Reiff, color commentator, Brad Doty, and pit reporter, Dave Argabright. Arctic Cat All Star owner, Tony Stewart, will also be featured during select MAVTV broadcasts as a color commentator.

“The Arctic Cat All Star Series is a great addition to our programming line-up, with its action-packed, highly competitive racing at some of the country’s top short-tracks,” said Jason Patison, Program Director of MAVTV. “We’re very proud to be working with Tony Stewart and his team, to offer this high-quality content on MAVTV.”

2018 Arctic Cat All Star Television Schedule:

Ep Air Date Air Time Re-Air Date Re-Air Time Event

1 9/2/2018 8:00 PM ET 9/2/2018 11:00 PM ET Plymouth (WI)

2 9/9/2018 8:00 PM ET 9/9/2018 11:00 PM ET Angell Park Speedway

3 9/16/2018 8:00 PM ET 9/16/2018 11:00 PM ET Attica Raceway Park (Speedweek)

4 9/23/2018 8:00 PM ET 9/23/2018 11:00 PM ET Eldora Speedway (Speedweek)

5 9/30/2018 8:00 PM ET 9/30/2018 11:00 PM ET Dirt Oval @ Route 66

6 10/7/2018 8:00 PM ET 10/7/2018 11:00 PM ET Jackson Motorplex

7 10/14/2018 8:00 PM ET 10/14/2018 11:00 PM ET Knoxville Raceway

8 10/21/2018 8:00 PM ET 10/21/2018 11:00 PM ET Port Royal Speedway (Tuscarora 50)

About MAVTV:

MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network with its roots deep in the automotive world. MAVTV offers an unparalleled line-up of exclusive motorsports that includes prestigious events such as the Chili Bowl, the AMA Pro Motocross series, and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA). But MAVTV also covers a multitude of grassroot racing from the US and across the globe including drag boats, sprint boats, drag racing, pro pulling, rally racing, drifting, dirt racing, ice racing and everything in between plus a package of automotive reality and custom build shows. If it has a motor, it’s on MAVTV. For more information, visit www.mavtv.com .

About the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. After a 10 year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

Those seeking additional information regarding the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions should visit its official online home at www.allstarsprint.com. Series updates and breaking news will be posted regularly on the official Twitter account of the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions: https://twitter.com/ASCoC. Find full text results from each and every event, as well as an up-to-date schedule, online at www.allstarsprint.com/ schedule/.

About Arctic Cat:

For more than 50 years, the Arctic Cat snowmobile brand has stood as one of the most widely recognized and respected in the industry. Today Arctic Cat’s snowmobile product lines span more than 50 different models, with offerings for every style of riding, from trail-riding with the family, to long-distance touring with friends, to mountain sleds to handle the most severe backcountry conditions. For more information, visit: www.arcticcat.com.

About Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc:

Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of golf cars, utility and personal transportation vehicles, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, all-terrain vehicles, professional turf-care equipment, and ground support equipment. Textron Specialized Vehicles markets products under the E-Z-GO®, Cushman®, Arctic Cat®, Textron Off Road™, Jacobsen®, Dixie Chopper®, Ransomes®, TUG™, Douglas™, Premier™ and Safeaero™ brands. Its vehicles are found in environments ranging from golf courses to factories, airports to planned communities, and theme parks to hunting preserves.

About Textron Inc:

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell Helicopter, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Greenlee, Textron Off Road, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Sources: Tyler Altmeyer/Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions PR