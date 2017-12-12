Stafford Springs, CT — The L.S. Starrett Company, a global leader in precision measuring tools, has officially announced title sponsorship of the August 3rd NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Starrett 150 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. The annual mid-summer stop for NASCAR’s oldest division will be titled the Starrett 150.

Founded in 1880, Athol, Massachusetts based Starrett Tools has set the standard for fine precision tools for over 137 years. Starrett Tools is best known for their wide product line of precision measuring tools, levels, electronic gages, dial indicators, gage blocks, and custom engineered products.

“We are very excited to partner with Starrett Tools for our August Whelen Modified Tour event,” explained Stafford Motor Speedway General Manager Mark Arute. “We are very impressed with the rich history at Starrett as well as their strong support of racing at the short track level. Starrett is a local company with presence on the international stage and all of us at Stafford are looking forward to working together.”

Stafford Speedway, located in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, is a NASCAR sanctioned half-mile race track with weekly NASCAR events under the Home Tracks Whelen All-American Series banner. Stafford hosts 3 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events per season, the Starrett 150 will serve as the 2nd of 3 stops for the series.

“Starrett is thrilled to expand our support of Modified racing by partnering with Stafford Motor Speedway to sponsor the Starrett 150,” said Jim Taylor, VP, L.S. Starrett Co. “Starrett’s first win as a sponsor came at this mid-summer classic in 2016 with Jimmy Blewett and the Mystic Missile team, that’s a night we will never forget. Stafford Motor Speedway is the premier short track and the Arute family is deeply woven into the fabric of racing in New England. As a company that takes being the best at what we do very seriously, this association is very natural for us. We look forward to a great night of racing and successful season with Starrett Racing.”

Starrett Tools is not a newcomer to the world of short track Modified racing. Starrett has served as the primary sponsor of young modified talents Matthew Swanson and Timmy Solomito who both compete regularly on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Solomito scored a career high 5 wins in 2017 while Swanson finished a career high 8th in the final point standings. In addition Starrett supports well known Modified driver Jimmy “Showtime” Blewett in his many racing endeavors. All three are expected to compete in the August 3rd Starrett 150.

Tickets for the August 3 Starrett 150 are available and on sale now at the Stafford Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $35.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seat tickets are $37.00 for all ages. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax. Stafford Motor Speedway offers plenty of free parking with overnight parking available for self contained Recreational Vehicles. Stafford’s five NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions will join the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour cars in feature action as part of the Starrett 150 event.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR