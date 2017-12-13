Petry Motorsports is pleased to announce that Kevin Thomas Jr. will come on board to pilot the No.15, and make a run for a USAC P1 Insurance Midget National Championship. Thomas Jr., has previously driven for the team at the 77th running of the “Turkey Night Grand Prix, at Ventura, Raceway.

“It’s really cool to be able to jump back in a midget,” explained Thomas. “I didn’t know that a Turkey Night ride would turn into a full-time deal, but I’m thankful Scott (Petry) and the whole team are behind me. They’re a great group of guys and I’m looking forward to see what we can make happen this season.”

Thomas is scheduled to run the entire USAC National Midget season aboard the Petry Motorsports/Spike Chassis/Toyota No.15. Teammate and veteran driver, Jerry Coons Jr., is slated to run a full season as well aboard the No.25, as he and Thomas will both be vying for a midget title.

“We’re excited to have Kevin on board,” commented Scott Petry, owner. “He is intense, serious about winning, and a pleasure to be around. We didn’t have the best finish at Turkey Night, but we definitely figured out a few things. We’re looking forward to a successful 2018 season and are ready to get back to racing.”

Thomas and Petry Motorsports will kick off their season with the USAC National Midgets in March at the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin, Illinois. The 2014 USAC National Midget Rookie of the Year has previously driven midgets for Keith Kunz Motorsports, Austin Brown Racing, and others. Thomas finished third in national points standings during his last full season of midget action in 2015.

Kevin Thomas Jr. would like to thank the following sponsors; Petry Excavating, Schroth Harness, Walker Filters, CSI Shocks, KT Construction Services, Spike Chassis, Speedway Engines, Bell Helmets, Indy Metal Finishings, Hinchman Racing Uniforms, Gridsport, and MPI.

Sources: Dub Publications & Media