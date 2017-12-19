Waterbury, Vt. – American-Canadian Tour (ACT) officials announced today that Pete Knights has been appointed as the new Director of Competition for the ACT Late Model Tour. Knights will replace Dean Gallison, who stepped down from the role following the 2017 racing season after 20 years with the organization. Gallison will remain as the Director of Competition at Barre’s Thunder Road Speedbowl.

Knights has been involved in the Northeast racing community for more than 40 years as a crew member and official. He first entered the ACT Late Model scene in the early 1990s working with longtime racer Stacey Cahoon and won the ACT Crew Chief of the Year Award in 2008 a member of Randy Potter Racing. Since 2013, he had been working as the Head Technical Inspector at North Woodstock, NH’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.

“Being asked to join ACT as the Director of Competition is a great honor for me,” Knights said. “I hope to carry on what Dean and his crew have established with keeping cars and crews on a level playing field for the fans to enjoy. I’m looking forward to working with all the drivers and their crews as well as with Cris Michaud and the entire ACT organization.”

“We are very thankful to Dean for his many years of service to ACT,” series co-owner Cris Michaud added. “He brought a lot to the organization and leaves some big shoes to fill. That being said, we are happy to have Pete coming on board and believe he will be an asset to ACT for the 2018 season and for years to come.”

For more information, contact the ACT offices at (802) 244-6963, media@acttour.com, or visit www.acttour.com.

