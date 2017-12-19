Salem, NH – Formula Race Promotions (FRP) today announced that Mike Fultz has been named race director for the 2018 Atlantic, F2000 and F1600 Championships. Joe Griffin has been promoted to technical director.

“Mike and Joe have been with FRP for a number of years and their new positions are well deserved,” said Bob Wright and Al Guibord, co-owners. “They bring with them key experience of our operational model and culture, and will help elevate the on and off-track product we provide to our competitors in F1600, F2000 and Atlantic.

“We’d also like to thank Chip Robinson, who was our race director for the last four seasons. Chip helped oversee the expansion of the F1600 Series and a number of other key initiatives for FRP, and we wish him the best in his new endeavors.”

Fultz joined FRP as technical director heading into the 2014 season, helping to drive a number of rules changes across all three Championships.

He brings with him a racing history dating back to the 1980s as Fultz has raced open wheel race cars, winning the Formula Vee Mid Atlantic Road Racing Series championship in 2006.

While racing has been a passion, he is also well known for the fabrication, construction, and restoration of many open wheel formula cars. Fultz is a nationally-licensed tech inspector and was awarded technical inspector of the Year in 2004 by the Washington, DC Region SCCA.

As race director, he now assumes weekend responsibility for event management and operations

Griffin has been promoted to the role of technical director, having been the chief technical inspector for FRP’s Atlantic Championship Series dating back to 2012, when the series was launched at Road Atlanta.

Griffin brings years of Atlantic car experience to the Series, having been involved with the class going back to the Formula B days, and working for a former version of the Series from 1983 to 2006.

—

Photo: Left: Mike Fultz; Right: Joe Griffin

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

Sources: Monty Mathisen/MathisenMedia