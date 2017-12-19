TCR promoter WSC Ltd and WC Vision LLC, the producer of the Pirelli World Challenge, announced today that they have signed an agreement for the introduction of a TCR class within the Touring Car category of the US-based road racing series from 2018.

The three-year agreement has been signed following a working association between TCR and IMSA, the licensed rights holder for TCR in North America.

In 2017, Pirelli World Challenge allowed TCR-based cars in its TC class under selected regulations. Paul Holton won the TC driver championship in the Compass360 Audi RS3 LMS. Now, Pirelli World Challenge will establish its own TCR class in 2018.

WSC CEO Marcello Lotti said: “The North American market is strategically important for most of the manufacturers that have built TCR cars. The vastness of the US racing environment makes it possible for more than one class or series to flourish without interfering with each other. I am sure that, as a new member of the TCR family, the Pirelli World Challenge will help the TCR concept to quickly be successful with the American drivers and fans.”

“The Pirelli World Challenge welcomed the TCR cars in the Touring Car class in 2017,” said Greg Gill, WC Vision President and CEO. “With the influx of TCR cars in North American racing, it was natural to produce a category just for those cars in 2018. We would like to thank WSC and IMSA for their assistance in the inclusion of the Pirelli World Challenge in the highly-competitive TCR class this year. We expect some great racing between a variety of TCR cars in 2018.”

2018 Pirelli World Challenge calendar

23/25 March – Circuit of the Americas, Austin (TX)

27/29 April – Virginia International Raceway, Alton (VA)

24/27 May – Lime Rock Park, Lakeville (CT)

13/15 July – Portland International Raceway, Portland (OR)

10/12 August – Utah Motorsports Campus, Grantsville (UT)

31 August/2 September – Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen (NY)

Sources: TCR PR