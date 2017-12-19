MILLSBORO, DE – The Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco has announced an expanded Sportsman program for the 2018 season.

Three separate STSS Sportsman champions will be crowned in ’18, each guaranteed $1,000 for their efforts. The STSS Open Sportsman program returns for its third season, while Crate 602 Sportsman will be featured for the first time in North and South Regions.

Each of the three Sportsman programs offer five dates for competitors. A point fund will be offered for drivers with perfect attendance in each program.

The North Region of the Crate 602 Sportsman series features two visits to Thunder Mountain Speedway in Center Lisle, N.Y. (May 27 and Sept. 2), while Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park hosts two dates (July 25 and the championship event Oct. 7) and a single visit is planned for Woodhull (N.Y.) Raceway on Aug. 8.

The Crate 602 South Region gets underway on Saturday, March 17 at Georgetown (Del.) Speedway, one of three stops at the historic Sussex County track (Aug. 28 and Oct. 27 – championship event). Single events are planned for Bridgeport (N.J.) Speedway (April 29) and Delaware International Speedway in Delmar, Del. (May 24).

The STSS Open Sportsman series launches at Big Diamond Speedway in Minersville, Pa., on June 5 and visits Accord (N.Y.) Speedway on July 3, Thunder Mountain Sept. 16, the paved Bethel (N.Y.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 30 and Afton (N.Y.) Motorsports Park on Oct. 6 for the championship event.

All STSS Sportsman races will pay a minimum of $1,000 to win and $100 to take the green flag.

Complete series information will be available prior to Motorsports 2018 in Oaks, Pa., Jan. 19-21.

To learn more about the 2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco, visit www.shorttracksuperseries.com, e-mail bdmotorsportsmedia@gmail.com, check out ‘Short Track Super Series’ on Facebook or @ShortTrackSS on Twitter or Instagram.

2018 Short Track Super Series Fueled By Sunoco Sportsman Program

Crate 602 Sportsman North Region Schedule

Sunday, May 27 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y.

Wednesday, July 25 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y.

Wednesday, August 8 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y.

Sunday, September 2 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y.

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS



Crate 602 Sportsman South Region Schedule

Saturday, March 17 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del.

Sunday, April 29 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J.

Thursday, May 24 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del.

Tuesday, August 28 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del.

Saturday, October 27 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS



Open Sportsman Schedule

Tuesday, June 5 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa.

Tuesday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y.

Saturday, September 16 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y.

Sunday, September 30 – Bethel Motor Speedway/White Lake, N.Y. – 60 points for all drivers

Friday, October 6 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

Sources: Brett Deyo/BD Motorsports Media