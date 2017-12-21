SARASOTA, FL (Dec. 21, 2017) – For the first time since the team began its driver development program a number of years ago, Anthony CampiRacing is looking at an all-out assault on tracks and races across the country with a stable of drivers capable of winning. The team will be campaigning both super and pro late models at various events regionally and nationally.

In pro late model competition, ACR will have two pilots returning to their cars for their sophomore late model seasons. Both GiovanniBromante and Matt Mead visited victory lane in ACR prepared cars during their rookie seasons in 2017. Mead was a regular at New Smyrna Speedway and also took home third place honors in track points for the year, a notable accomplishment for a rookie at any level.

“Giovanni and Matt were both great to work with in 2017 and we can’t wait to guide them further in their career this coming season,” team namesake Anthony Campi said. “Both drivers graduated from Legend cars with a desire and knack for winning, although each has their own distinctive style. The challenge has been working with two very different styles, sometimes simultaneously, but our guys have stepped up and helped both drivers perform to their fullest.”

Though specific schedules and dates have yet to be finalized, ACR anticipates traveling around the southeast with both of their pro late model drivers. Currently on the radar are visits to tracks like Montgomery, Crisp Motorsports Park, New Smyrna, Five Flags and others.

On the super late model side, ACR will once again be focusedon major events with high amounts of prestige and sizeable purses. The team has secured NASCAR Next and ARCA Racing Series driver Chase Purdy to pilot their super late models for a handful of select events in 2018 starting with CRA’straditional Speedfest event at Crisp Motorsports Park in January. The pair most recently worked together at the Snowball Derby and brought home a top ten finish.

“Our first race with Chase came with a lot of pressure, seeing as how it was the Snowball Derby, but I’m pleased with how it turned out,” Campi said. “Chase has a lot of raw talent and speed behind the wheel. If we can get his ability and our cars on the same wavelength, I believe we’ve got the potential to really slay some beasts this year on the super late model side. We’ve been working extra hard on those cars to step up the program and I think in 2018 we will accomplish that.”

Anthony Campi Racing will continue to operate out of a headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, outside the traditional realm of late model super teams. Despite the distance, and much like the most recent NASCAR Cup Series champions, Campi and his crew continue to thrive from their location, winning races and contending for trophies no matter where they go.

For more information on Anthony Campi Racing, visit them online at www.anthonycampi.com. The team is also on social media including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Sources: Performance Marketing Group PR