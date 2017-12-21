The 2018 TCR Middle East calendar is finalized with three events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Bahrain

The TCR promoter WSC has finalized the calendar for the 2018 TCR Middle East series that will now be contested over three racing weekends instead of the four included in the previously released schedule.

The original opening event on January 5th and 6th has been dropped due to logistics reasons and so the season will now begin on January 18th and 19th at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit.

The Dubai Autodrome will host the second event one week later, while the series will end at the Bahrain International Circuit at the end of February.

TCR competitors will race on the 3.1Km North Track in Abu Dhabi, the 4.3Km Dubai International Circuit and the 2.6Km Oasis Track in Bahrain.

2018 TCR Middle East calendar

18 / 19 January – Abu Dhabi

25 / 26 January – Dubai

23 / 24 February – Bahrain

Sources: TCR PR