Stafford Springs, CT — As the countdown to Stafford Speedway’s NAPA Spring Sizzler® continues, the driver rosters continue to fill up for the 2018 season. Former Legend Cars driver Mikey Flynn is busy preparing his #54 Hamden Engineering machine to compete for R.A.D. Auto Machine Rookie of the Year honors in the SK Light division in 2018. The 16-year old Flynn comes to the SK Light division with experience in a wide variety of disciplines, ranging from Wild Thing Karts and Legend Cars on the Stafford Mini Mile to ACT Late Models. With 2 SK Light starts at Stafford already under his belt, Flynn is ready to tackle the challenge of a full season and he feels like his experience across several different divisions will help accelerate his learning curve as an SK Light rookie driver.

“I can’t wait to get back racing,” said Flynn. “As soon as I got home from the Fall Final, I was ready to go racing again. Not racing is pretty boring. I feel like I already have the big car experience down where most guys coming into the SK Lights it’s their first time in a full-size car. Also when I was racing ACT Late Models, I was racing against some of the best drivers in the Northeast like Keith Rocco, Andy Flannery, and Jason Palmer so racing against that type of competition I think will be an advantage for racing the SK Light. The most I’ve learned in my racing career has been racing against those guys for 2 years.”

With the variety of experience that Flynn has accumulated through his young racing career to date, he has his eyes set on winning R.A.D. Auto Machine Rookie of the Year honors and being a contender for the championship in his rookie season. With Matt Galko, Michael Gervais, Jr., Jeremy Sorel, and just last season Cory DiMatteo all winning SK Light championships as rookie drivers, Flynn feels like contending for the championship is a realistic goal for himself and the #54 team.

“We’re looking to finish up front every week and possibly get a win or two,” said Flynn. “I’d like to win Rookie of the Year and if we can be contenders for the championship, that would be pretty awesome. Consistency will be the key because if you can finish every race in the top-10, you can be right there for the championship. With all the new guys coming up into the division this year like Alexander Pearl, Teddy Hodgdon, and Bryan Narducci, there are guys like Cory DiMatteo and Marcello Rufrano who won races as a rookie so it’s not impossible to do. I’ve been racing with those guys a long time now, we’re all one big group that can’t seem to get away from one another, and I know what each of them brings to the table and they’re all good drivers. I think the SK Light field will be one of the best of the last few years and I’ll have to be on my game for sure to get some wins this year. Keeping the car in one piece will be the biggest thing for me along with the tough competition and patience behind the wheel.”

Not only does Flynn have his 2 SK Light starts to lean on as he prepares for his first full season of SK Light racing, he also utilizes iRacing as a way to help him learn about racing at Stafford.

“I’ve had iRacing for about 5 or 6 years now and it’s very realistic,” said Flynn. “It’s a big help to be able to practice the track during the week. Before I went to Stafford last season, I fired up my iRacing and practiced all week and it really helped me figure out the racing line and we were able to just jump out on the track and get going. At the Fall Final, we were top-5 on the speed charts in practice, so I think we’ll be pretty sound to start off this season with the car, we’ll just have to start races in the back of the pack. Brian Schofield has been turning the wrenches on the car for us and we really couldn’t have done this without him. He’s taught me everything I know about a modified and he’s been a big part of getting me through the learning and the low points. I would like to thank our sponsors, Hamden Engineering, Ballyheigue Farm, Hamden Fuel, Kahn Tractor, Place Motors and Rick Green Insurance. I’m excited about the 2018 season.”

Flynn will make his SK Light debut at the 47th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® on April 27-29. Tickets for the “Greatest Race in the History of Spring” are on sale now at the Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission. All ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR